Boys
JD McCracken
Hamilton
The junior intercepted a two-point conversion pass to preserve Hamilton’s 17-16 win over Lawrence County and chance at the region title. "He understands the game and seems make big plays when we need them,” coach Rodney Stidham said. “Our team plays with great effort, and JD is a huge part of what we do."
Girls
Mallory Cole
Brooks
The eighth grader was second in the Class 1A-4A girls division at the Dew It on the Trails cross country race on Oct. 12, finishing in 20 minutes, 46.5 seconds. This past Saturday, she was 22nd in 21:01 among runners from all classifications at the James Clemens Last Chance Invitational in Madison.
Congratulations to this week’s other nominees. Boys: Brooks’ Kobe Warden and Colbert County’s Ethan Smith. Girls: Florence’s Mary Claire Ridgeway and Deshler’s Keslie Myrick.
