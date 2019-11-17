The following local high school athletes signed letters of intent this past week to play college sports.
If you know of other athletes who have signed athletes, please email the athlete's name, sport, high school, college of choice and any other relevant information to sports@timesdaily.com.
Florence baseball
Florence senior Cade Henry signed with South Alabama, and senior Ben Arnett signed with Wallace State Community College.
A right-hander, Henry pitched 64 2/3 innings last year for the Falcons with 76 strikeouts and 22 walks. He had a 3.89 ERA and helped Florence advance to the quarterfinals of the Class 7A state baseball tournament.
Arnett, a second baseman, was another important part of the Falcons team that beat Huntsville in the first round of the playoffs. Arnett had 10 doubles and a home run among his 48 hits, claiming a .343 batting average and on-base plus slugging of .853. He also stole 20 of 24 bases.
Muscle Shoals baseball
Muscle Shoals senior Carson Knight signed with UAB. Knight is a pitcher who can also play first base or outfield.
Knight led the Trojans to a Class 6A, Area 15 championship and an appearance in the Class 6A state baseball playoffs.
Loretto baseball
Loretto senior Blade Tidwell signed with Tennessee. An infielder, Tidwell has been part of a excellent era of Loretto baseball. Last year, he led the Mustangs with a .521 batting average with 22 doubles, five triples and seven home runs. He was 16-for-19 in stolen base attempts.
Tidwell was the TimesDaily's 2019 small school hitter of the year. The Mustangs advanced to the Class A state tournament for the third straight season. Tidwell was part of the 2017 state champion and 2018 runner-up teams.
Brooks baseball
Brooks senior Carson Villalta signed with UAH. Primarily a shortstop, Villalta was a first-team all-state player in Class 4A and named the TimesDaily’s 4A-7A hitter of the year who helped Brooks win the Class 4A state championship.
He also pitched well in the playoffs, coming back after two rain delays in the final game of the year to finish a state championship sweep.
Wilson baseball
Wilson senior Brycen Parrish, a pitcher, signed with North Alabama. Parrish was named to the Class 4A all-state second team as a utility player and was one of the two pitchers on the TimesDaily’s Class 4A-7A all-area first team.
Parrish had a 0.50 ERA with 83 strikeouts and 16 walks through his first 55 innings of the year. He will have a signing ceremony later.
Phil Campbell basketball
Phil Campbell senior basketball player Kallie Allen signed with Wallace State Community College. Allen has been a key player in a strong era for Phil Campbell girls basketball. She helped the team make the Class 2A state semifinals as a sophomore and helped the Bobcats to the Class 3A NW Regionals last year as a junior.
Hatton softball
Ashley Berryman, a senior softball pitcher at Hatton, signed with Wallace State. Berryman has a career 1.88 ERA with 524 career strikeouts. She was voted Class 2A pitcher of the year last year and was named tournament MVP when Hatton won the Class 2A state championship in 2017.
She will have a signing ceremony at a later date.
Russellville softball
Four softball players from Russellville High signed letters of intent this past week.
Krista Sikes, Madison Murray and Alicia Clemmons all signed with Calhoun Community College. Alexis Taylor with Shelton State.
The four helped Russellville earn a spot in the Class 5A North Super Regional.
Dylan Ray (Bob Jones High)
Bob Jones senior baseball player Dylan Ray, a right-handed pitcher and infielder, signed with Alabama. Ray’s grandfather is Wayne Ray, a longtime educator in the Russellville City Schools system who served as superintendent from 2000-08.
