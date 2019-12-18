Muscle Shoals senior Sam Gargis signed Tuesday to play golf at the University of North Georgia.
Gargis has helped the Trojan boys capture three consecutive Class 6A state titles. He shot a two-round 150, tying for fourth individually, at this year’s state tournament and helped Muscle Shoals beat Homewood by 36 strokes.
He shot a 148 as a freshman and 159 as a sophomore at the state tournaments as Muscle Shoals topped Homewood both of those years as well.
Gargis plays for his father, Derrick, at Muscle Shoals.
“It was good when in a tournament, I would be struggling and then look up and see my dad coming to pick me up and get me going,” Sam Gargis said. “That was always a great feeling. I think it is pretty awesome that my dad and I have won three state championships in a row. Nobody can take that away from us. Something I will never forget.”
Derrick Gargis said coaching his son presented typical challenges, but also created a ton of great memories.
"We are excited to see how the next chapter unfolds," he said. "North Georgia seems like a great fit for him."
--
Wilson softball
Wilson senior Sidney Bevis signed recently to play softball at the University of North Alabama.
An outfielder, Bevis had two home runs, 23 RBIs and a .330 batting average entering the final games of her junior season as Wilson reached the Class 4A North Regional.
In 2018, Bevis helped the Warriors win the Class 4A North Regional and finish runner-up in the 4A state tournament.
Bevis joins a UNA program that was 26-20 overall and 10-10 in the ASUN in its first year of Division I play.
She will rejoin former Wilson teammate Taylor Brown, who is a freshman on the UNA softball team.
