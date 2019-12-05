The following athletes recently signed to continue their athletic careers in college.
--
Rogers cross country
Rogers senior runners Katie O’Malley, Raleigh Stamps and Jaycee Biffle signed recently with Wallace State Community College, and Rogers senior Tyler Malone will run at Marion Military Institute.
Stamps finished fifth in the Class 4A boys state cross country meet with a 5K time of 16:31.88, and Malone was 42nd in that race with a time of 17:54.47. Stamps and Malone were second and 12th, respectively, in the sectional meet.
Biffle finished 12th in the Class 4A girls state cross country meet with a 5K time of 20:43.43, and O’Malley finished 52nd with a time of 22:43.16. Biffle and O’Malley were fourth and 18th, respectively, in the sectional meet.
--
Deshler softball
Deshler seniors Hannah Collinsworth and Annah Sheffield signed recently with Shelton State Community College.
Collinsworth is a shortstop and outfielders for the Tigers and Sheffield plays outfield. Sheffield was named to the TimesDaily Class 4A-7A all-area second team this past spring.
--
Wilson track and field
Wilson senior Landon Sharpston signed to compete in track and field at UAH.
At the Class 4A state track meet last spring, Sharpston finished third in discus (146 feet, 9 feet) and third in the shot put (47 feet, 1.5 inches).
--
Phillips basketball
Phillips senior forward Ally McCollum has signed to play basketball at Shorter.
(A previous TimesDaily story incorrectly identified McCollum’s school of choice.)
McCollum was a finalist last year for Class 1A Player of the Year, as she led the Bears to the Class 1A state championship. She averaged 16 points and 10 rebounds per game and was named to the TimesDaily's Class 1A-3A all-area first team.
