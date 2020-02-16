Florence picked up two walk off wins in a doubleheader with Etowah on Saturday, winning 5-4 and 2-1, respectively.
The game was tied at the bottom of the seventh when the Falcons reached on an error off a play by Bryce Linville to pick up the walk-off win.
Grant Taylor started the game on the mound, going five innings, allowing three runs on two hits and striking out 11. Raleigh Claunch earned the win, allowing three hits and one run in two innings. He had four strikeouts.
Sam Bowling led Florence, going 3-for-4 at the plate, with three hits and three runs.
The Falcons won the second game of the day in similar fashion, again scoring the winning run in the bottom of the seventh, reaching on an error, this time off a play from Zeke Bishop.
Cade Henry pitched seven innings, striking out seven.
• Colbert County 10, Colbert Heights 0: Colbert County cruised past Colbert Heights on Saturday.
The Indians were led by junior Koby Collins, who had one hit and two RBI. Senior Dylan Nelms pitched three innings and struck out eight.
• Buckhorn 4, Wilson 3: Wilson gave up two runs in the top of the seventh inning in a loss on Saturday.
The game was tied 3-3 going into the final inning, when Brycen Parrish gave up two runs, including one where a Buckhorn player was hit by a pitch.
Parrish, did, however, hit a home run in the fifth inning. Ashton Daniel pitched four innings for the Warriors, striking out nine.
West Point 9, Deshler 4: Deshler was tied going into the eighth inning with West Point, but the Tigers gave up five runs in a loss on Saturday.
Logan James had one hit and scored two runs for the Tigers. Nick Whitten pitched three innings and struck out four.
Wrestling
Deshler’s Will Pilgrim (38-7) placed fourth in the 4A 195-pound division at the AASHA Wrestling Championships in Huntsville, scoring 18 team points.
In the 285-pound division, Grant Wisdom (36-14) placed sixth and scored 11 team points. Lathan Jefferyes (28-26) lost in the second round of the consolation bracket in the 220-pound division and earned one team point.
Muscle Shoals’ Canon Mellott lost in the third round of the 6A consolation bracket and earned six team points, while Jacoby Gilchrist (17-6) lost in the first round of the consolation bracket.
Florence’s Joseph Grijalva placed fourth in the 7A 170-pound division, scoring nine team points.
Boys soccer
• Florence 1, Enterprise 1: Florence scored on a penalty kick with seven minutes left, but conceded a goal with just seven seconds left on the clock to tie Enterprise.
Daniel Morris scored the goal and Chase Puryear was the goalkeeper.
• Florence 4, Whitefield Academy (GA) 2: Daniel Morris scored two goals and Hanry Nogueda had two assists as Florence beat Whitefield Academy, a school in Mableton, Georgia, on Saturday.
Other standouts included Garrett Woods and Jack Pride.
Girls soccer
• Florence starts 3-0: Florence picked up three wins in its first week of play for new coach Tiffany Walker.
The Falcons beat West Limestone 8-0, Austin 2-1 and Russellville 8-0.
Claire Borden scored three goal in the win over West Limestone, while Olivia Patterson added two. Paige Rhuland, Bella Rhodes and Lorelai Wade had one goal each. Borden also added two assists.
Maddox Dolly had eight saves and Maggie Randall scored the winning goal with five minutes remaining to lift Florence past Austin in an area game. Randall also assisted on Wade's game-tying goal, while two of dolly's saves were on shots from point-blank range.
In the win over Russellville, Wade scored four times to bring her season total to six goals. Borden, Patterson, Mary Ellen Redd and Joniah Lewis each had one goal. Borden had four assists.
Friday
Four Florence pitchers combined on a one-hit shutout in a season-opening 10-0 win over Central Friday.
Cade Henry, Sam Sneed, Raleigh Claunch and Grant Taylor combined to strike out 10 in the win. Sneed pitched 1 2/3 innings to get credit for the win. He and Henry each struck out three.
Ben Arnett had two of Florence’s six hits and Zeke Bishop had a two-run double. Florence scored three times in the second inning and added five in the fourth. The Falcons ended it with two runs in the fifth.
Eli Hamm’s single was the only hit allowed by the Falcons.
Girls basketball
• Collinwood 51, Lewis County 44: Collinwood was 12 of 16 from the free-throw line in the fourth quarter in a win over Lewis County.
The Trojans (17-6) led 31-30 after three quarters and outscored Lewis County 21-14 in the final quarter. They will host Frank Hughes Tuesday at 6 p.m. in the district tournament.
Kristen Retherford and AC Whitehead each scored 13 points to lead Collinwood.
• Wayne County 53, Hampshire 49: Savanna McClain scored 13 points to help Wayne County rally past Hampshire.
Wayne County trailed 21-13 at the half.
Cambree Camfield added 11 points and Kelly Baugus had 10 for Wayne County (13-10). The Wildcats host Perry County Monday at 6 p.m. in a district tournament play-in game.
Boys basketball
• Wayne County 58, Hampshire 42: Clay Baugus scored a game-high 19 points to lead Wayne County past Hampshire.
The Wildcats (5-19) led 26-19 at halftime.
Wyatt Kelley added 14 points and Tyler Moser scored 10. Ethan Bader led Hampshire with 12 points.
• Lewis County 47, Collinwood 38: Peyton Ward scored nine points for Collinwood in a loss at Lewis County.
The Trojans (7-15) will host Frank Hughes in the district tournament.
