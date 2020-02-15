Four Florence pitchers combined on a one-hit shutout in a season-opening 10-0 win over Central Friday.
Cade Henry, Sam Sneed, Raleigh Claunch and Grant Taylor combined to strike out 10 in the win. Sneed pitched 1 2/3 innings to get credit for the win. He and Henry each struck out three.
Ben Arnett had two of Florence’s six hits and Zeke Bishop had a two-run double. Florence scored three times in the second inning and added five in the fourth. The Falcons ended it with two runs in the fifth.
Eli Hamm’s single was the only hit allowed by the Falcons.
Girls basketball
• Collinwood 51, Lewis County 44: Collinwood was 12 of 16 from the free-throw line in the fourth quarter in a win over Lewis County.
The Trojans (17-6) led 31-30 after three quarters and outscored Lewis County 21-14 in the final quarter. They will host Frank Hughes Tuesday at 6 p.m. in the district tournament.
Kristen Retherford and AC Whitehead each scored 13 points to lead Collinwood.
• Wayne County 53, Hamsphire 49: Savanna McClain scored 13 points to help Wayne County rally past Hampshire.
Wayne County trailed 21-13 at the half.
Cambree Camfield added 11 points and Kelly Baugus had 10 for Wayne County (13-10). The Wildcats host Perry County Monday at 6 p.m. in a district tournament play-in game.
Boys basketball
• Wayne County 58, Hampshire 42: Clay Baugus scored a game-high 19 points to lead Wayne County past Hampshire.
The Wildcats (5-19) led 26-19 at halftime.
Wyatt Kelley added 14 points and Tyler Moser scored 10. Ethan Bader led Hampshire with 12 points.
• Lewis County 47, Collinwood 38: Peyton Ward scored nine points for Collinwood in a loss at Lewis County.
The Trojans (7-15) will host Frank Hughes in the district tournament.
