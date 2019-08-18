Scotty Hannah enters his fifth year at Collinwood, pleased with where the program has come in four years.
But the Trojans still have one major hurdle left to overcome in their quest to return to prominence — getting past the first round of the playoffs.
“We are pleased but we are still making progress,” Hannah said earlier this summer at TimesDaily Football Media Day. “We are by no means content. A lot of it has to do with how this group of kids will respond. We were a little bit better last year than the year before. We advanced our position in the region. But we still got put out in the first round of the playoffs.”
Hannah likes that his team sets realistic goals, not pie-in-the-sky dreams.
“The first thing out of their mouth is not state championship,” Hannah said. “They understand. I hope that this group is not satisfied with making improvement just a little bit, that they want to be better than last year’s bunch. One of the things Dalton (Chastain) said the other day when I asked him what they expected to get out of this was at least the second round of the playoffs.”
Collinwood (5-6) has qualified for the playoffs the past three seasons after missing three straight years before that. Injuries have played a part in the Trojans’ failing to advance beyond the first round in addition to some other factors.
Last season the Trojans lost starting quarterback Jeremiah Tidwell with a broken ankle on the second series in a first-round playoff game against Mt. Pleasant, a game they eventually lost 36-0.
“We haven’t been experienced and it has shown on a big stage,” Noah Sanderson said. “I want to improve on that. We have done it three years in a row, so we should be used to it by now. I think it is going to be different this year.”
Offense
Collinwood will be relying on some new faces in its quest to move beyond the first round of the playoffs. Tidwell is gone at quarterback and so is standout offensive lineman Blake Thompson.
Carson Ramson, the team’s leading rusher a year ago, is not playing his senior year.
Dayton Scott, who had reps at quarterback the last two seasons and played the duration of the playoff loss when Tidwell went down, steps in at quarterback. Hannah is comfortable with Scott taking over, with Peyton Ward also getting snaps.
“Dayton has the team,” Hannah said. “He’s like Jeremiah – those guys will follow him, they’ll rally around him because he has proved the last two years the position he was put in and came in and survived.”
The offensive line will consist of Dyar Richardson, Cooper Vandiver, Jake Morris, Lige Craig and Joe Houston Thompson. Chastain and Sanderson will start at wide receiver.
Alex Haddock, Ward, Sanderson and Houston will all line up at times at running back.
Hannah likes the unselfish culture this team has, pointing to players like Cooper Vandiver and Sanderson. Vandiver started his career as a quarterback. Last season he played tight end. Now, he’s a starting guard.
Expect this version of the Trojans to be different from the run-heavy offense of the past.
“We were a really slow team back two years ago,” Chastain said. “We had a big line and we could really just run it down the middle and play smash mouth. Now, we are showing that we can do more than just run it down your throat. I think we’ll surprise teams with what we have.
Defense
Most of the Trojans will be playing two ways, which isn’t all that uncommon at small schools. Senior linebacker Rouge Holt is one player that will be mostly a one-way player.
“We have a chance to be pretty good defensively,” Hannah said. “We have a little more athleticism than we have had since I have been here. We have to rely on playing good defense and helping our offense that way.”
The rest
Hannah said the next step in the process is beating Huntingdon or Wayne County, the two premier powers in Class A, Region 6.
“We want to position ourselves in the first tier in the region,” he said. “Historically in the region whoever competes for (the title), whoever our frontrunner is is in the mix for the state championship. We aren’t as close as I want us to be, but we were closer than we were. We have closed the gap.”
