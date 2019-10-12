LORETTO — Keyshawn Hudson ran for two touchdowns in the fourth quarter to break a tie as Mt. Pleasant beat Loretto 30-14 in high school football Friday night.
Hudson finished with 169 yard and three touchdowns for the Tigers (4-3, 1-3). He also caught a touchdown pass.
Loretto took a 7-0 lead in the first quarter when Toby Glass found Tabias Sirmones with a 9-yard touchdown pass.
Hudson pulled the Tigers within 7-6 with a 25-yard run later in the first quarter.
Mt. Pleasant took a 14-7 lead when Hudson Lovely passed 33 yards to Hudson and then the Tigers added the 2-point conversion.
Caden Porter tied it for Loretto (3-4, 1-3) with a 4-yard run late in the third quarter.
Hudson broke the tie with a 25-yard run and 2-point conversion with 10:09 to play, then bolted 90 yards for the clinching touchdown with 8:26 remaining.
Mt. Pleasant finished with 335 total yards to 184 for the Mustangs. Glass threw for 115 yards.
Huntingdon 70, Wayne County 8
HUNTINGDON – Hunter Ensley ran for three touchdowns and passed for another as Huntingdon blasted Wayne County.
The Mustangs (8-0, 4-0 region) built a 56-0 lead at halftime.
Wayne County’s (1-6, 1-2) lone score came in the fourth quarter when Austin Whitson ran 3 yards. Eli McClain ran the conversion.
Huntingdon outgained Wayne County 434-109.
McEwen 35, Collinwood 12
MCEWEN — Alex Haddock scored 2 touchdowns, but Collinwood couldn’t stop McEwen’s rushing attack and the Trojans fell on the road.
Dayton Scott linked up with Haddock on a 19-yard touchdown to give Collinwood (3-5, 2-2) an early 6-0 lead. McEwen (4-3. 3-1) answered in the first with TD runs of 31 and 2 yards and the Warriors didn’t trail again.
Haddock added a 3-yard scoring run to make it 14-12, before McEwen closed with 21 unanswered points.
