COLLINWOOD — Dayton Scott threw a touchdown pass and ran for another to lead Collinwood to a 24-6 home win over Perry County in Class A, Region 6 play.
The win snaps a 3-game skid for Collinwood (2-3, 1-1) and sends Perry County to its third consecutive 0-5 start.
Perry County (0-5, 0-2) grabbed an early lead with its only score of the game, before Collinwood took over.
Scott found Peyton Ward on a 10-yard scoring strike and Gabriela Ubieta connected on a 28-yard field goal to send the Trojans to halftime up 10-6.
Scott tacked on a 1-yard TD run in the third quarter and junior Alex Haddock carried it in from 16 yards out to seal it in the fourth.
Scott completed 13 of 21 passes for 159 yards to go along with his two scores.
Forrest 41, Loretto 7
CHAPEL HILL — Max Kirby ran for three touchdowns and Forrest (5-0, 2-0) rolled past Loretto.
The Rockets jumped in front 35-0 at the half as Kirby, who finished with 119 yards 12 carries, scored on runs 9, 33 and 20 yards. Forrest finished with 383 rushing yards in the win.
Loretto’s score came on Logan Fisher’s 9-yard run with three minutes to play. Andy Juarez added the extra point for the Mustangs (2-2, 0-1).
Nolensville 43, Lawrence County 0
NOLENSVILLE — Ryder Galardi threw a pair of touchdown passes and Samson Johnson rushed for two more as Nolensville blanked Lawrence County.
Ryan Pistulka and Jeffrey Weisel ran for touchdowns and Galardi threw a 4-yard pass for another score in the first quarter as Nolensville (5-0) opened a 22-0 lead.
Alex Carr threw for a career-high 214 yards for Lawrence County (3-2, 1-1). Hayden Dale caught six passes for 101 yards.
