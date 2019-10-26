Three teams snapped losing streaks on a rainy Friday night.
Wayne County snapped a five-game skid by blasting Perry County 44-8 to keep its playoff hopes alive, while Collinwood snapped a two-game skid with a 13-6 win over Bruceton and Lawrence County blanked Summertown 16-0.
--
Wayne County 44, Perry County 8
The Wildcats (2-7, 2-3) used four touchdowns by JoJo Swinea to snap their five-game slide and set up a pivotal game with Collinwood for playoff seeding next week.
Swinea, who rushed for 101 yards on just eight carries, scored on runs of 2, 2, 7 and 49 yards, all in the first half. He also ran two 2-point conversions.
Aaron Stooksberry added a 25-yard touchdown run and Julien Birchett had a 59-yard run in the third quarter. Austin Whitson and Clay Baugus added 2-point conversions, along with a Cade Crews conversion pass to Stooksberry.
--
Collinwood 13, Bruceton 6
Collinwood (4-5, 3-2) fell behind Bruceton 6-0 before rallying to snap its skid.
Joe Houston Thompson raced 30 yards for the tying touchdown and Gabriela Ubieta added the extra point that gave Collinwood the lead in the second quarter.
The score remained the same until Cooper Vandiver raced 60 yards with a fumble on the game’s final play to secure the win.
--
Lawrence County 16, Summertown 0
Lawrence County ended a four-game drought by holding county rival Summertown to 75 total yards in getting a shutout.
Brayden Wright opened the scoring in the second quarter with a 43-yard field goal and Hayden Dale made it 10-0 at the half with a 21-yard touchdown pass to Derrick Young. It was the only pass attempt in the game by Lawrence County.
JD Bedford, who rushed for 111 yards on 20 carries, sealed the win midway through the fourth quarter with a 55-yard TD run.
