Four Shoals basketball players have one more date to go on their high school season.
It won’t involve wearing a jersey or shooting a ball, just some semi-formal attire, a smile and — maybe — an ability to give a short speech.
Roll out the red carpet for awards season, basketball-style.
Deshler’s KJ Anderson, Mars Hill’s Belle Hill, Covenant Christian’s Trey Kellogg and Deshler’s Chloe Siegel are among the finalists for major state awards.
They are finalists for the player of the year awards in their classification.
The players of the year, Super All-State and Mr. and Miss Basketball will be named April 6 at a luncheon banquet in Montgomery. Each winner will be expected to give a short speech.
The awards are named by the Alabama Sports Writers Association and sponsored by Alfa Insurance. The Alabama High School Athletic Directors & Coaches Association sponsors the banquet.
With Anderson and Siegel, Deshler has had two finalists in each of the last two seasons. The Tigers, in the last nine years, have sported eight finalists. (Nobody had any finalists in 2021.)
Siegel finished her career as the leading scorer in Deshler girls history and set the listed National Federation record for career 3-pointers. Anderson set a school single-season record with 92 3-pointers.
Both Deshler teams were 4A Northwest Regional runners-up.
Siegel was also a finalist last season when Deshler teammate Emma Kate Tittle won 4A player of the year.
Hill, already the first seventh-grader to be first-team All-State, is also the first seventh-grader to be a finalist. She consistently displayed All-State credentials well before leading Mars Hill to a Class 2A championship.
She is the first Mars Hill basketball finalist since at least 2011.
Kellogg, in his first year at Covenant Christian, led the Eagles to a second straight Class 1A title. He averaged a team-high 14.5 points for the season, including 16.1 points in seven playoff wins.
He is the fourth Covenant finalist in the last 12 seasons, including Reed Trapp a year ago.
Four of last year’s players of the year are back looking for more.
Hoover’s Reniya Kelly (7A), Guntersville’s Olivia Vandergriff (5A) and Linden’s Timya Thurman (1A) are seeking a second straight girls player of the year award. Baker’s Labaron Philon (7A) is the only 2022 boys winner again among the finalists.
With Leah Brooks this year, Hazel Green has had a state-high 13 finalists in the last dozen years (five boys, eight girls). Glenwood, Madison Academy and Wenonah have had 10 each.
Hazel Green will have a finalist at a sixth straight awards banquet. Hoover and Plainview will have one for a fifth straight banquet.
Deshler is one of four schools with multiple finalists this year, joining Central-Phenix City, Glenwood and Guntersville.
ASWA PLAYER OF YEAR FINALISTS
CLASS 7A GIRLS
Syriah Daniels, Auburn
Reniya Kelly, Hoover
Jabria Lindsey, Central-Phenix City
CLASS 6A GIRLS
Jazmyn Bigham, Theodore
Leah Brooks, Hazel Green
Takya Norman, Carver-Montgomery
CLASS 5A GIRLS
Julie Nekolna, Holtville
Tamya Smith, Pleasant Grove
Olivia Vandergriff, Guntersville
CLASS 4A GIRLS
Hannah Jones, Prattville Christian
Naomi Jones, Jackson
Chloe Siegel, Deshler
CLASS 3A GIRLS
Jorda Crook, Ohatchee
Cali Smallwood, Susan Moore
Emma Kate Smith, Trinity
CLASS 2A GIRLS
Belle Hill, Mars Hill Bible
Briley Merrill, Ranburne
Macey Roper, Pleasant Valley
CLASS 1A GIRLS
Ace Austin, Spring Garden
Timya Thurman, Linden
A’Lyric Whitfield, Elba
AISA GIRLS
Lindsey Brown, Edgewood
Grace Davis, Clarke Prep
Takayla Davis, Glenwood
CLASS 7A BOYS
Jacoby Hill, Central-Phenix City
Win Miller, Vestavia Hills
Labaron Philon, Baker
CLASS 6A BOYS
Ty Davis, Mountain Brook
Caleb Holt, Buckhorn
Caleb White, Pinson Valley
CLASS 5A BOYS
Austin Cross, Charles Henderson
Cam-Ron Dooley, Valley
Brandon Fussell, Guntersville
CLASS 4A BOYS
KJ Anderson, Deshler
John Broom, Jacksonville
Chase McCarty, Westminster-Huntsville
CLASS 3A BOYS
Alex Odam, Piedmont
Luke Smith, Plainview
Tyler Thomas, Cottage Hill
CLASS 2A BOYS
Jatavius Colvin, Aliceville
Jacob StClair, Sand Rock
Chandler Sullivan, North Sand Mountain
CLASS 1A BOYS
Thomas Curlee, Faith-Anniston
Trey Kellogg, Covenant Christian
Jaden Nixon, Autaugaville
AISA BOYS
Lukas Holman, Glenwood
Joseph Horne, Lee-Scott
Jacob Wilson, Macon-East
