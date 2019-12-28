TUSCUMBIA — Host Deshler and Covenant Christian played their way into the championship game of the Helen Keller Bracy Invitational with convincing wins Friday in boys basketball.
Deshler knocked off Lindsay Lane and high-scoring guard Tommy Murr to reach the championship game. Covenant Christian held off R.A. Hubbard in the day's first semifinal.
Today's final is set for 4:40 p.m. in the Deshler Dome.
Deshler overcame a 47-point performance Murr to win 75-59.
Murr, who led the nation in scoring a year ago, scored 20 points in the first half and then had 27 of Lindsay Lane's 29 points after intermission.
Deshler coach Brian Pounders knew the challenge Murr presented and was pleased of the way the Tigers defended the prolific scorer by forcing him to work hard for his points.
“I was just proud of my guys for the way that they guarded him,” Pounders said. “If we didn’t guard him as tight as we did, he would have finished with 60 or 70. It was a collective effort. You just gotta use different bodies on a player like that.”
Pounders used a mix of Matthew Minetree, Rece Malone and Tavaris Thirlkill to limit Murr’s impact. The defensive stops led to several fast break points and a well-balanced half-court offense that saw four players in double figures.
Minetree led with 20 points. Sawyer Wright finished with 14 while Brandon Green ended with 13. Malone finished with 13 points while providing a spark off the bench midway through the second quarter when Lindsay Lane had cut the lead down to six.
In the first semifinal, Covenant Christian beat R.A. Hubbard 60-43.
Both teams had 15 turnovers, limiting some of their offensive opportunities.
Covenant Christian coach Bret Waldrep emphasized two key areas at half to his team.
“The two biggest keys were to not turn the ball over and rebound," Waldrep said. “Those were the big keys. I knew they were going to likely press. We had to get stops and not let them get us off of cheap buckets and I thought we did a good job of limiting that in the second half. “
Keyondrick Cobb scored six straight points to pull Hubbard with 39-30 in the third quarter, but the Eagles answered each threat.
Titus Griffin hit one of his six 3-point shots to end the 6-0 run. Haston Alexander scored a key basket late in the third quarter to stop a string of three straight turnovers and zap Hubbard's momentum.
Griffin finished with 25 points. Alexander finished with 19 points, three blocks and knocked down two 3-pointers in the fourth to cap a well-balanced performance.
Both teams shift their attention to today's championship game with different focal points.
Waldrep’s approach is similar to his halftime message.
“If we can continue to not turn it over and rebound then we have a chance to win,” Waldrep said. “That’s two big keys in basketball.”
Pounders had a similar message.
“We have to take care of the ball and make quality shots,” Pounders said. “They (Covenant Christian) are extremely well coached. They are really, really fundamentally sound. We are going to have to bring our A game.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.