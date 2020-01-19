Titus Griffin went over the 2,000-point mark as Covenant Christian beat Whitesburg Christian 65-44 on Saturday in boys basketball.
Griffin finished with 13 points and helped the Eagles (19-1) open a 29-12 halftime lead.
Jacob Livingston led the Eagles with 16 points. Haston Alexander and Zeke Griffin each had 12 points.
Luke Barker led Whitesburg with 18 points.
• Hayleyville 45, Carbon Hill 39: Grayson Long scored eight of his 23 points in overtime, leading Haleyville to a win over Carbon Hill.
Joseph Blanton scored 16 for the Lions (9-14). The game was tied at 34 at the end of regulation.
Girls
• Jasper 57, Russellville 46: Madison Murray scored 15 points and Autumn Logan had 10, but Jasper overcame a two-point halftime deficit to beat the Golden Tigers.
Alex Oliver and Idoysia Mercer each scored 19 points for Jasper.
• Covenant Christian 49, Whitesburg Christian 24: Ashlee Gann scored 24 points to lead Covenant Christian in a win over Whitesburg Christian on Saturday.
Covenant Christian led 25-15 at the half. Delaney Johnson added 10 points and 10 rebounds. The leading scorer for Whitesburg Christian was Amelia Blackstone with seven.
• Haleyville 46, Carbon Hill 41: Catie Aldridge scored 15 points and Molly Gilbert scored 14 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to lead Haleyville past Carbon Hill.
Aldridge had nine points in the fourth quarter, all on free throws, as the Lions held off Carbon Hill.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.