Boys
Carson Daniel
Brooks
Daniel completed 22 of 25 passes for 361 yards and six touchdowns in a 69-38 win over Lauderdale County. He also rushed five times for 31 yards and a touchdown. "He's waited his turn," coach Brad Black said. "He's played different positions for us. He's one of the most coachable kids that we've got."
Girls
Kallie Burden
Deshler
Burden had 24 kills in wins over Muscle Shoals and Cherokee. "Kallie has worked really, really hard," coach Jana Killen said. "She has provided a lot of offense for us as an outside hitter. She's very coachable. She really bought in last year in her ninth grade season."
Congratulations to this week’s other nominees: Boys: Sheffield’s Jaylen Jones and Red Bay’s Jalen Vinson. Girls: Central’s Laura Lee Keener and Brooks’ Cameron Lovell.
