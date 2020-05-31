Dee Liner still lives in Muscle Shoals, and most of his family remains in northwest Alabama, too. Among other benefits, it has served his taste buds well.
His stepmom and aunt make one of his favorite meals — fried fish, slaw and hush puppies. But Liner does not let others have all the fun in the kitchen. He tries to cook regularly and named chicken alfredo his best dish.
“Probably throw me a little shrimp in there with it,” Liner said Wednesday, and he must have enjoyed the image because he announced seconds later he would probably cook it that night.
A 2013 Muscle Shoals High grad, like many people his age, Liner has grown up and is now trying to figure out what his life will look like next.
He is one of the defensive linemen represented on the TimesDaily’s all-decade football team, which covers the 2010 through 2019 football seasons. Honorees for the boys basketball, girls basketball, baseball and softball all-decade teams will be announced over the next few weeks.
Liner, who split his college career between Alabama and Arkansas State, has earned opportunities with three NFL teams but has not been on an active roster during the regular season. He was released by the Los Angeles Chargers just before the start of last season.
Liner and his girlfriend have a son, Dee Liner, Jr., who will turn two in July.
“It’s given me a whole outlook on life,” Liner said. “It’s really all about him. It’s not about me. It’s really truly a blessing.”
Liner made the Kansas City Chiefs’ practice squad and earned training camp invites with the Titans and Chargers, but he sensed those teams had most of their defensive linemen “set in stone” and saw him more as someone to fill out a training camp roster.
Liner started his prep career at Sheffield before helping Muscle Shoals win region football titles in 2011 and 2012. Previously, the Trojans had not won one since 1988. He finished in third place for Class 5A Lineman of the Year as a junior in 2011.
He keeps in touch with several of his former Muscle Shoals teammates, and he said several of his teachers would pay special attention to him to make sure he understood the material.
“I just feel like Muscle Shoals, in my eyes it’s the best school around here,” he said. “ … I’d drop everything right now and go back to high school in a heartbeat.”
Liner committed to Auburn, de-committed once the Tigers had a coaching change and then joined the roster at Alabama before transferring to Arkansas State for his final two years of college. He had 15 tackles for loss at Arkansas State.
Liner graduated from Arkansas State with a communications degree.
He would like to work with defensive linemen on a high school coaching staff. In the meantime, he is thankful his gym is open again for workouts and looks forward to reconnecting with former pro teammates like Alan Bailey, who mentored him with the Chiefs and is now a member of the Atlanta Falcons. T.Y. McGill and Jarvis Jenkins are other former teammates Liner considers good friends.
Liner has the same agent he has had since he finished college, Safarrah Lawson. Whether Liner gets another professional football playing opportunity is unclear, but on the phone last week he sounded at peace with the future either way.
“It was a blessing to make it as far as I did,” he said. “In my eyes I had a hell of a run.”
But he still works out four or five times per week, doing his part to give himself a shot.
“Oh yeah, most definitely, I’m open to it,” he said. “If a team calls, they’re going to get the best of me.”
