TUSCUMBIA — Deshler High advanced to the Class 4A football state championship game last year, so the Tigers’ blowout loss to Brooks a few weeks before that didn’t end up costing them.
But that doesn’t mean they forgot it.
“We had to come back with a vengeance,” Deshler running back Bryan Hogan said. “We had to come back for our revenge and just play our hearts out.”
Deshler got that revenge and seized control of the Class 4A, Region 8 title race, too, never trailing Friday in a 35-20 win over Brooks at Howard Chappell Stadium. Hogan had three touchdown runs and Colton Patton had two.
Deshler (6-2, 5-0), which has followed losses to Muscle Shoals and Russellville with six wins in a row, will get the region’s No. 1 playoff seed.
“We needed those two games against good competition to make us better for games like tonight,” Deshler coach Randall Martin said.
The game’s biggest sequence happened late in the second quarter. With Deshler leading 21-8, Brooks drove 62 yards. Carson Daniel found Kobe Warden in the back right corner for a five-yard touchdown with less than 30 seconds left before half.
After a kickoff, Deshler took over at its own 47, and on the first play Bryan Hogan ran left, cut up the field, took advantage of a downfield block and scored a touchdown.
“I felt like I had a good chance to score. I just had to see it open up a little bit more,” Hogan said. “Jaden Easley, he’s one of my best lead blockers for me.”
Deshler was up 28-14, and after Brooks fielded the kickoff the half was over.
“(Brooks) just scored, and I felt like they would have the momentum going into the half. When we broke the long run and scored, we kind of recaptured the momentum,” Martin said. “I was very, very proud of the kids’ execution right there. That was a huge play in the ball game.”
Unofficially, Hogan finished the half with 10 carries for 139 yards and had around 185 by the end of the game. His 20-yard run around the left side gave Deshler a 7-0 lead, and he ran 24 yards to the right to put Deshler up 21-8 in the second quarter.
Hogan took over as the lead back after Kameron Pritchard graduated.
“Bryan, he improves every week. He’s such a good young man, such a good kid,” Martin said. “But he’ll be the first to tell you those guys up front make it a lot easier for him.”
Brooks’ Carson Daniel had a five-yard touchdown run early in the second quarter and conversion for an 8-7 lead. He threw the touchdown to Warden late in the first half and added a 21-yard touchdown pass to Warden late in the game.
Brooks coach Brad Black saw progress since his team’s loss to Mars Hill two weeks ago. The Lions can still claim the No. 2 seed in the playoffs with wins over West Limestone and Elkmont.
“We challenged our kids at halftime. We felt like they came out and played hard in the second half. Gave up one score in the second half, but I mean still not good enough. Still not good enough,” Black said.
“ … We’re not mad at ’em. We’re going to keep coaching and they’re going to keep getting better just like Deshler keeps getting better.”
