HANCEVILLE – It says in the boxscore that Hannah Collinsworth grabbed two rebounds Wednesday, and there’s a good chance she’ll remember the second one for a long, long time.
After Madie Krieger’s running 3-pointer in the final seconds of the Class 4A Northwest Regional final came off the rim, Collinsworth grabbed the ball and skipped joyfully the other way toward her equally joyful Deshler teammates.
Deshler will play in the Class 4A state tournament after … finally ... beating reigning state champion Rogers 54-51 in the Northwest Regional final.
The Tigers (23-10) will meet either Greensboro or Sumter Central at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the BJCC in Birmingham.
Deshler not only avenged last year’s regional final loss to Rogers but also broke a string of eight wins by the Pirates in the series – three of them this season.
“The difference I believe,” Deshler coach Jana Killen said, “is we truly believed we could do it.”
Tournament MVP Shamari Thirlkill followed up her 20-point effort in Monday’s semifinals with 17 points, seven rebounds, two assists and a block against Rogers. She scored 14 points in the first half, splitting two defenders for a bank shot just before the halftime buzzer.
Too often, Rogers (26-5) couldn’t stop her from getting to the basket.
“I really didn’t want to lose, so I knew I had to pick it up and put the team on my back,” the senior Thirlkill said.
Said Killen: “I think she just took that game under her little left hand, and (moved) her little legs as fast as she could go.”
Deshler also caused Rogers problems with its size near the rim. Senior post Akilah Crook had nine points, 11 rebounds and three blocks. Destiny Sanford, a sophomore, had six points and four rebounds despite playing only seven minutes before fouling out.
“Hat’s off to Coach Killen,” Rogers coach Blake Prestage said. “Every year they improve, improve, improve over the course of the season, so we knew it was going to be a tough game. We expected that going in.
“We didn’t play our best game, but Deshler had a whole lot to do with that.”
A fast-paced first quarter featured six lead changes and ended with the score tied at 18. Deshler outscored Rogers 16-10 in the second quarter and led the rest of the way.
Rogers cut the deficit to 51-49 on putbacks by Gabby Davis and Krieger and two foul shots by Davis, but Chloe Siegel made two free throws. After Gloria Pounders made one free throw for Rogers in the final minute, Mary Alice Murner made one for Deshler and Rogers' final possession was empty.
“It was very emotional,” Crook said of the end of the game. “Just being a senior, me sitting on the bench I screamed as loud as I’ve ever screamed in a game.”
Siegel had nine points and Collinsworth – who hit two timely third-quarter 3s – added eight.
Pounders and Davis had 12 points for Rogers and Krieger 10. Rogers shot 30% for the game to Deshler’s 43%.
“They were guarding the 3-point line really hard, so we had to try to put our head down and drive, but then they’ve got really big and good inside players,” Krieger said. “So, it’s just hard to score and hard to get in rhythm.”
Pounders is one of four graduating Rogers seniors, along with Davis, Jaycee Biffle and Bradi Beavers, a group that helped Rogers win its first state title in girls basketball last year.
“I’ve just been through so much with this team, and I wouldn’t take anything back for anything,” Pounders said. “It’s been a great experience, and (Prestage) has been the best coach I’ve ever had.”
