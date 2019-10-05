TUSCUMBIA — Deshler running back Bryan Hogan scored two touchdowns, and the Tigers defense did not allow a score to help give head coach Randall Martin a 28-0 win over Rogers in his first time facing his former school.
Martin played for the Pirates and was the head coach from 2012-17.
“I know all of those kids and coaches,” Martin said. “There are a lot of good people in that community. It was good to see all of them. Once the game started though, it was just another ball game with two teams trying to win. I wish those guys the best going forward.”
While happy with the win, Martin still sees room for improvement. The Tigers were penalized 12 times for 105 yards.
“We played hard, but we’re still a work in progress,” he said. “I’m proud of our effort. We have to be more disciplined though, and as the head coach, that falls back on me. We have to clean some of that stuff up.”
Deshler (5-1, 4-0) took its opening drive 48 yards in seven plays. Bryan Hogan scored on a 9-yard run to give the Tigers a 7-0 lead.
Rogers (0-6, 0-3) lost a fumble on its first play from scrimmage. Deshler receiver Cody Collinsworth then made a diving catch in the end zone on a 37-yard pass from Will Pilgrim to put the Tigers up 14-0 just a little over four minutes into the game.
Hogan broke a 57-yard touchdown run on the second play from scrimmage of the second quarter to put the Tigers up 21-0.
Hogan led all rushers with 96 yards on nine carries.
Neither team scored in the third quarter. Rogers turned the ball over on downs and punted on its two possessions. Walker Balentine recovered a fumble to end a Deshler drive.
The Tigers' final score came early in the fourth quarter on a 4-yard DeAndree Freeman run to make the score 28-0.
Deshler had 346 yards of total offense, but only 49 of that came in the second half. The Tigers defense held the Pirates to 148 yards.
Rogers head coach Jerry Fulks was pleased with his team’s second-half performance.
“Hats off to Deshler. They deserved to win,” he said. “I’m proud of how our defense kept playing hard though. They made some stops down the stretch. I thought we got better tonight.”
