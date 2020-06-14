J.P. Robinson, who was known for his hard work as a star point guard at Deshler, has carried that over to the college ranks at Samford.
In the 2019-20 season, Robinson’s role with the Bulldogs increased as the year went on. Playing behind two seniors in the back court, Robinson, who is a member of the TimesDaily’s all-decade boys basketball team, said he knew he had to prove himself to get playing time.
It took time, but Robinson’s patience paid off. He recorded double figures in minutes in five straight games in February, with a season-high 33 minutes against Western Carolina on Feb. 5.
“I learned that anything is possible if you work for it,” Robinson said of his freshman year. “Like if you put the minutes, the hours to be successful, then it’ll happen.”
Robinson took advantage of those minutes, too. His best performance of the year came when he scored 15 points on 4-of-7 shooting in a loss to Mercer. Against Western Carolina, he made his presence known as well, scoring 10 points, but also grabbing six rebounds with two assists.
Now, Robinson is back home in Tuscumbia, making trips to the outside courts to work on his game. Once the courts started opening up, he got in a few pickup games as well.
In the meantime, Samford hired a new coach, Bucky McMillan, who previously was in charge at Mountain Brook High. Robinson said he’s talked to him a few times, but hasn’t gotten the chance to meet him in person yet.
He does, however, know a little bit of what to expect, thanks to a friend and former travel ball teammate who played for McMillan.
“He likes to play fast-paced, and I think that just fits me well,” Robinson said. “I know he’s going to be about his business.”
Robinson said he hopes to improve his game in all areas next season, including shooting, dribbling and cutting down on turnovers.
In his four years at Deshler, Robinson worked to become the leader, taking on a bigger role in each of his years with the program. By his senior year, Robinson helped lead the Tigers to four consecutive Class 4A, Area 16 titles.
Robinson was named first-team all state his senior year and finished his career with 1,941 points. Some of his best memories, however, came when he got to play with his older brother, Johann.
In all, he said he’s appreciative of his time at Deshler and still has a great relationship with head coach Brian Pounders.
“I just enjoyed playing for the city, making them happy,” Robinson said.
