BIRMINGHAM – Deshler’s hope for an eighth state championship in girls basketball went unfulfilled Friday afternoon.
Anniston outscored Deshler by ten points in a pivotal third quarter and claimed the Class 4A state championship with a 61-51 win over the Tigers.
Chloe Siegel, a freshman guard, led Deshler (24-11) with 22 points and also had seven rebounds. Shamari Thirlkill, a senior guard, added 18 points and four rebounds. Both made the all-tournament team.
Unraysia Barclay had 21 points and 16 rebounds for Anniston (29-3). Allasha Dudley, the tournament MVP, had 20 points and eight rebounds. Anniston won its first state title in girls basketball.
Check TimesDaily.com later for a full story.
