Deshler broke a four-year drought of region titles last year, its longest time without one since the area format shifted to a region format in 2000.
It was an important year for the Tigers, who advanced to the Class 4A quarterfinals. But Randall Martin knows he was hired to make the program a consistent winner, but the Tigers are still learning what it takes to sustain and add to that level of success.
Daily effort in the weight room. Crisp practices. Discipline. Leadership. A willingness to hit people hard. These are the signs Martin looks for as he assesses his team.
“I think one of the things we struggled a little bit with last year was doing the little bitty details right, and doing them all the time,” Deshler’s second-year coach said. “And that’s gotten better. We’re not where we need to be yet, but we’re going in the right direction.”
Deshler lost several prominent players but Martin said 10 to 15 of the current Tigers came out for football this year after not playing last year. It’s hard to know everyone’s motivation, but Martin is Deshler’s fifth coach since John Mothershed left after the 2013 season.
“I think the instability of the program is a reason, just having so many different coaches,” Martin said. “The kids, they want to wait back and see how things are run.”
Junior outside linebacker Jaden Easley recognizes Deshler football’s high standard.
“We try to look at our past and learn from our past, see what they did, see how we can just be better and play physical (like) people before us,” he said.
Offense
KJ Anderson and Nick Whitten are competing to play quarterback. Anderson is a sophomore and Whitten a senior. Both are left-handed. Martin says both run and pass well, and though Deshler runs the Wing-T don’t be surprised to see a good number of pass plays.
Jacoby Herring, Jadaquis Ricks, James Herring and Omar Richardson are among the receivers. Chip Peters, Kane McGuire and Brayden Buckner play tight end. Ricks and Buckner didn’t play last year.
At tailback, junior Deandree Freeman and sophomore Jakari Belue are the main guys. Kylidge Ricks can help there.
“You always like to have a couple instead of just relying on one guy,” Martin said. “Last year we had to rely on Bryan (Hogan). He was really the only guy we had. Those (other) guys weren’t ready.”
Easley, Colson Jeffries and Ethan Foster are the fullbacks, and Martin said all will get to play. The wingbacks include Jordan McGee, CJ Jackson and Rece Malone.
Defense
Last year’s team held opponents to 17.5 points per game but lost several notable contributors, including lineman Teondre Goodloe, linebacker Grant Wisdom and defensive back Marq Malone.
Walter Goggins is a sophomore but a good player Martin feels can help anchor a defensive line that experienced heavy turnover. Jamarius Carroll, TJ Newsome, Lathan Jeffries and Jesiah Mullins also play there.
Peters, Buckner, Easley, Simeon Malone (Rece’s brother), Jackson and Brady Page should share time at linebacker.
Jeffries, Ricks, Dee Newsome and Jacoby Herring are among the top defensive backs.
“We lost our D-line,” Martin said. “We lost three linebackers and lost two secondary guys. But I like the guys we’ve got out there. We’ve just got to coach them up, improve each week.”
The rest
• Martin is on an 18-game win streak as a head coach in Class 4A, Region 8 games. Deshler went 6-0 last year. Before his year as an assistant at Arab, his 2016 and 2017 Rogers teams went unbeaten in the regular season. His last region loss was in late 2015, when Rogers lost to … Deshler.
• After going 6-0 in the region last year, Deshler seems like the team to beat but Martin said the Tigers don’t talk about other teams too much and Peters agreed.
“We ain’t gotta worry about anybody else but ourselves,” Peters said.
• Martin said the Tigers are better about being assertive and taking control of a situation.
“You kind of had to teach it,” he said. “You’ve got to remember last year, our seniors, I was their third head coach. So, they’d been in three different programs, technically, led by three different people. And it took us a while for everybody to get on the same page. I felt like once we got going, once we got into the season, we got better in all areas.”
• Deshler lost last year’s quarterfinal game to Anniston 30-13 but it was tight entering the fourth quarter. Easley said one goal for the year is “being able to finish,” and Freeman said that effort has already started with maximum effort.
“We all encourage each other,” Freeman said. “If you see somebody down you have somebody right there that tells you to get up.”
