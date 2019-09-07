MUSCLE SHOALS – Ranked No. 3 in Class 6A, the Muscle Shoals Trojans cruised to an easy win over Columbia in which Trojan reserves took over for starters midway through the first quarter.
Jackson Bratton returned the opening kickoff 75 yards for a touchdown, and Eugene Malone’s 10-yard touchdown run a minute later made it 14-0. Logan Smothers threw a 12-yard touchdown pass to Nick Griffifth (with Mikey McIntosh catching a two-point conversion).
Javar Strong returned an interception 30 yards for a touchdown and Muscle Shoals led 29-0 just over four minutes into the game.
A second pick-six by Strong made it 36-0, and Smothers found Ty Smith for a 22-yard score and 42-0 lead.
Freshman Devin Townsend had a 12-yard touchdown run late in the first quarter for the Trojans.
In the second quarter, freshman Zyan McCoy added touchdown runs of 57 and five yards, with reserve Axel Matzir making the extra points for a 62-0 halftime lead and final margin.
Columbia has not scored this year and has not won a game since 2015.
Muscle Shoals (3-0, 1-0 Class 6A, Region 7) travels to Hartselle next week.
Russellville 41, Corner 7
RUSSELLVILLE – Boots McCulloch ran for two touchdowns and Jacob Bishop rushed for one and passed for two more as Russellville routed Corner.
McCulloch, who finished with 14 carries for 147 yards, got the bulk of his yards on an 81-yard touchdown run to open the scoring.
Russellville (2-0, 1-0) moved ahead 21-0 with two touchdowns in the second quarter. Bishop, who was 7 of 11 for 194 yards, found Rowe Gallagher with a 68-yard touchdown pass. Later in the quarter, his 64-yard completion set up McCulloch’s 16-yard TD run.
Corner’s lone score came on Colin Danile’s 1-yard run in the third quarter, but Russellville, which outgained Corner 472-124, scored the game’s final 20 points. Bishop found Gallagher with a 10-yard TD pass as the Golden Tigers opened a 28-7 lead.
Bishop scored in the fourth quarter on an 8-yard run and Caleb Matthews closed the scoring with a 3-yard run late in the game.
Haleyville 7, Oak Grove 0
OAK GROVE – Eli Musso’s 97-yard touchdown pass to Christian Chambers proved to be the winning score as Haleyville held off Oak Grove.
Haleyville limited Oak Grove to 137 total yards, including just 4 passing yards. Haleyville also struggled offensively with 248 total yards.
Haleyville’s defense came up with two interceptions and held on downs three times.
Musso finished 7 of 13 for 169 yards.
Deshler 55, Elkmont 0
ELKMONT — The senior duo of Colton Patton and Bryan Hogan combined for 230 rushing yards and 5 touchdowns as Deshler steamrolled Elkmont to deliver head coach Randall Martin his first win with the Tigers.
Patton ran for 131 yards on 4 carries and scored on runs of 65, 1 and 52 yards for Deshler (1-2). Hogan had 99 yards on 4 carries with touchdown runs of 30 and 84 yards.
Deshler rolled up 538 total yards, with 399 on the ground. Quarterback Will Pilgrim completed 4 of 6 passes for 139 yards. He connected with Jordan McGee on an 80-yard touchdown pass and also scored on a 1-yard run. Junior Mekyli Nance added a 34-yard touchdown run in the second quarter.
Jose Rocha was good on 7 of 8 extra point attempts.
