BIRMINGHAM — It only made sense the final step of the postseason for Deshler girls basketball prominently featured Shamari Thirlkill and Chloe Siegel.
The two led the Tigers in stats and in spirit again and again through the team’s memorable playoff run.
Friday was the first time an opponent had an answer.
Deshler lost to Anniston 61-51 in the Class 4A state championship game, the Tigers’ second runner-up finish in three years and Anniston’s first state championship in girls basketball.
When Anniston coach Eddie Bullock and his players sat for postgame interviews, the team’s new blue map trophy temporarily blocked Bullock’s face.
“I can hide behind it,” Bullock said with a smile before moving it out of the way.
Anniston (29-3) used its length and athleticism to outrebound Deshler 43-32, and that seemed as significant as any factor. Thanks to 22 offensive rebounds, Anniston collected 25 second-chance points to Deshler’s three.
“I didn’t think they’d outrebound us that bad, but they did,” Deshler coach Jana Killen said. “I thought we held good to our game plan the first half, and then the second half we got a little frustrated and got spread out. Didn’t box out a few times, let them get to the rim.
“Then those 3-pointers they hit, that hurt. That made us have to come out a little further out than we wanted to.”
The 6-1 junior forward Asia Barclay had 21 points and 16 rebounds for Anniston. Allasha Dudley, the junior guard named tournament MVP, had 20 points and eight rebounds.
“Deshler’s a great team. Coach Killen, she’s a legend,” Bullock said. “That’s an honor within itself to beat somebody that’s won (so many) state championships.”
The game was tied at 22 at half, but Anniston scored the first four points of the third quarter and – helped by two 3-pointers midway through the quarter – led the rest of the afternoon.
Deshler trailed 41-31 entering the fourth quarter but made Anniston earn its title. Hannah Collinsworth hit a right corner 3, Thirlkill made a layup and then Thirlkill hustled for a steal, got the ball back from a teammate and hit a right corner 3. The deficit was 42-39 with more than six minutes left.
Deshler got no closer until Siegel's 3 with three minutes left cut the margin to 51-49, but Barclay got a putback and free throw immediately and the Bulldogs pulled away at the foul line.
Dudley was 5 for 6 at the line in the closing minutes to help finish off Deshler.
“When I got to the free throw line, my eyes were on the scoreboard because I knew those free throws were very important,” Dudley said.
A freshman guard for Deshler, Siegel hit five of the team’s seven made 3-pointers and led the team with 22 points and seven rebounds. With her ability to handle the ball against pressure and shoot in big moments, she’ll be a key player for the next three years.
“Coach Killen is all the time encouraging me. Shamari’s all the time encouraging me. I have a great supporting cast,” Siegel said. “So, with a great supporting cast, how can your confidence not grow?”
Thirlkill, who had an ACL tear earlier in her career and has since played with a knee brace, drove to the basket frequently and finished with 18 points and four rebounds to cap a strong final postseason.
“I love (my teammates) and I play my heart out,” Thirlkill said.
Achia Ramson and Destiny Sanford each had four points and Hannah Collinsworth three for Deshler.
The Tigers will lose seven seniors, including the starters Thirlkill, Ramson, Collinsworth and Akilah Crook along with reserves Emily Collinsworth, Cymbree Bailey and Kinsley Mobley.
Killen said she was concerned about the possibility of not making the state semifinals given the strength of regional opponents like Priceville and Rogers, but she always had confidence it was possible.
The Tigers not only got to Birmingham but also won a game there. They just couldn't win two this time.
“Like I told the kids before, we were going to put it all on the floor and we’re going to hold our heads up,” Killen said. “And I’m so proud of these kids and what they’ve accomplished this season.”
