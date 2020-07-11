A male Deshler athlete tested positive Saturday for COVID-19, Tuscumbia City Schools superintendent Darryl Aikerson said.
"The parent took him to the doctor and he was tested today," Aikerson said.
Aikerson said all parents of athletes who were within six feet of the player for more than 15 minutes will be notified.
"All of our male sports, we're going to not have any practice Monday, for additional cleaning," Aikerson said. "Then we're going to resume practice on Tuesday."
Aikerson said girls teams will practice Monday as scheduled.
Aikerson said Deshler staff will do a thorough cleaning of facilities, like the fieldhouse and weight room, on Sunday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.