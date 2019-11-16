TUSCUMBIA — Deshler forced two turnovers and outscored Oneonta 21-8 in the second half en route to a 27-11 4A playoff victory.
The Tigers (9-3) defense limited the Redskins (8-4) to 174 total yards and had a crucial pick six.
“I am really proud of those guys,” Deshler head coach Randall Martin said. “Coach Wisdom always has those guys ready to play and we made some big plays defensively. The offense sputtered at times but the defense kept us in the ball game.”
Deshler led 6-3 at the break and opened the second half by forcing a fumble that JaQuon Johnson recovered at the Tigers’ 30-yard line.
Oneonta drove the ball inside the 10 its next possession. But the Redskins tried a “Philly Special” pass play on a third-and-3 but Riley McGill’s pass went right to the hands of Tegan Graves who went 96 yards the other way to push the lead to 13-3.
“Our offense runs that play on the goal line,” Graves said. “I just stood there and let it come to me.”
Deshler forced a quick three-and-out the next possession and Colton Patton took the first play of the next drive 40 yards for a touchdown to extend the lead to 20-3.
The Tigers tacked on one more score in the fourth quarter. Graves got behind the Oneonta defense for a 58-yard reception and quarterback Will Pilgrim capped off the drive with an 18-yard touchdown.
“I am glad I could help my team make it to another week,” Graves said.
Oneonta's Collin Moon scored the final touchdown on a 5-yard carry with 6:10 remaining.
Oneonta scored first on a 28-yard field goal by Erick Vargas Pineda for a 3-0 lead with 4:20 showing in the first quarter.
Deshler responded before the opening quarter closed. Pilgrim connected with Daniel McGuire who rumbled to a 33-yard gain. Patton scored the next play from 5 yards out to take a 6-3 lead.
Deshler was on the brink of scoring on its next drive when Patton had a 32-yard catch that put the Tigers at the OHS 9. But Bryan Hogan caught a third down pass and as he tried to reach over the goal line, he fumbled it out of bounds for a touchback
The Tigers had one more chance at points before halftime following an interception by Will Collinsworth with under two minutes to play. However, a number of penalties — including a holding call on a 33-yard catch by Lamelle Malone that would have placed the ball at the one-yard line — mitigated the drive.
Deshler outgained Oneonta 176-56 in the first half but was called for eight penalties.
Pilgrim finished 11 for 14 for 181 yards and two carries for 21 yards.
The backfield combo of Hogan and Patton totaled 191 yards.
Moon’s 59 rushing yards on 11 carries — all in the second half — led the Redskins.
The Tigers have limited their opponents to 20-or-less points in 9 of the last 10 games.
“You’re going to have games like this in the playoffs,” Martin said. “We didn’t panic. We just had to clean up our mistakes and make a few plays in the second half and we would have a good chance to win the ball game. That’s what our guys did.”
