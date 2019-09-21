FLORENCE — Deshler’s quick strike offense was too much for Wilson in a 42-6 Class 4A, Region 8 road win. The Tigers had five touchdown drives of three plays or less to counter the Warriors’ ball-control offense that produced 18 first downs.
“Wilson did a good job of keeping the ball away from us, especially in the first half,” Deshler coach Randall Martin said. “I thought we did OK once we settled down and began to play our game. We talked all week long about knowing your responsibilities on defense, staying disciplined and being on your assignments. I’m proud of the way we played tonight.”
The Tigers scored 28 points off five Wilson turnovers, including a blocked punt in the first quarter.
Deshler took a 21-0 lead into the half after a trio of three-play touchdown drives. A 20-yard touchdown by Colton Patton and a 1-yard keeper by quarterback Will Pilgrim put Deshler ahead 14-0 by the end of the first quarter. A punt block by Tegan Graves and recovery by Brady Page set up the second score.
A Wilson fumble in the final 1:29 of the half put the Tigers in position to score again. Three plays later, Bryan Hogan found the end zone from 44 yards out to make the score 21-0 with 42.9 seconds remaining.
After a promising Wilson drive ended with another fumble early in the third quarter, Patton needed only one play to extend the Tigers lead. The senior broke tackles down the left sideline for a 57-yard scoring run.
The game was delayed for 16 minutes in the third quarter win Wilson quarterback Chris Silva sustained an apparent neck injury and was taken off the field by ambulance. Carson Terry took over and capped a 12-play, 89-yard drive with a 20-yard touchdown pass to Dylan Crouch. It was the first pass attempt for the Warriors.
A failed two-point conversion left the score at 28-6 with 2:20 remaining in the third quarter.
After the two teams traded interceptions on the ensuing possession, Deshler scored on its first snap again when Hogan raced 38 yards for another touchdown in the final minute of the third quarter.
Deandree Freeman wrapped up the scoring with a 4-yard run. The six-play drive represented the longest scoring drive of the night for Deshler.
Wilson coach Matt Poarch said his team’s offense was able to move the ball but was plagued by misakes. The Warriors lost three of six fumbles, threw an interception and had 11 penalties for 75 yards.
“Our offense is designed to grind it out and get yards, which is what we were able to do at times,” he said. “The problem is we keep shooting ourselves in the foot with penalties and turnovers. If we keep working at it, the big plays will come.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.