Deshler's Siegel scores double figures in All-Star game Staff reports Mar 11, 2023 MOBILE — Deshler's Chloe Siegel scored 10 points in Saturday's Alabama-Mississipi All-Star Classic.Hoover's Reniya Kelly finished with 23 points to lead Alabama's 88-74 victoy.Sparkman's Kennedy Langham was 9-of-10 on free throws and scored 14 points, while Guntersville's Olivia Vandergriff also had 10 points.Germantown's Madison Booker, a McDonald's All-American, led Mississippi with 25 points and Brandon's Kynnedi Davis added 13.Ramsay's Kerrington Kiel and Grissom's Israel Miles had 12 points each in the Alabama boys' 91-72 win.Blount's Antonio Jackson and Austin's Cameron Collins finished with 10 points each for Alabama. Horn Lake's Kylen "Dimp" Pernell scored 24 to lead Mississippi.
