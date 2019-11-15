Deshler football has had much success over the last 25 years, and in the last couple years the Tigers ran a conventional spread formation.
This year, however, the Tigers have reverted to a philosophy that guided much of their success in previous decades.
Before the season started, first-year head coach Randall Martin decided to incorporate the Wing-T formation.
A formation more common in high school football than at higher levels throughout the country became an innovation Martin said the team bought into immediately.
“In any system you run on offense, you have to have something to hang your hat on,” Martin said. “You have to have something your kids believe in, and they have done a really good job doing what we have asked them to do. And we’ve progressed so much from early in camp to where we are at right now.”
In the first two weeks of the season, Deshler put up a combined 24 points in their losses against Muscle Shoals and Russellville. The following three weeks, the offense finally settled in and combined for 137 total points against Elkmont, Central and Wilson resulting in wins.
The leader of the offense, senior quarterback Will Pilgrim, said adjusting to the Wing-T from the spread, which he helped run previously at Deshler, was a challenge starting off.
“It was very different at first,” Pilgrim said. “It’s definitely not what I've been use to in my last three years at Deshler but it’s definitely worked out. We feel very confident in it now and I feel very comfortable in there now.
Pilgrim noted that with the season being as advanced as it is now, one key factor has remained the same in every opportunity he gets to run the offense.
“It’s really just repetition,” he said. “That’s really just what it comes down to in the Wing-T. You have to try your best to perfect it and that's what we all have tried to do.”
An equally challenging issue developed from within. Players like senior Bryan Hogan, who primarily played wide receiver last year, had to adjust to playing a new position. But he considered it a smooth transition due to his natural football ability.
“It’s really been me adjusting and getting used to playing more running back,” Hogan said. “Last year I was more of a receiver, but Iv’e always been a running back and speedy.”
Similar to his quarterback teammate, Hogan agreed that the biggest factor to the team's success was repetition in practicing the offense and also learning where to place guys within the offense to benefit the team best.
“It was repetition,”Hogan said. “We had to realize how to utilize all of our guys and move around people. It was just about finding what’s best for the team in order for us to put points on the board.”
