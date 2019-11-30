Mikey McIntosh scored 24 points and hit a pair of clutch free throws late in a tightly-contested victory for Muscle Shoals (2-0) over Deshler (3-2), 62-58, Friday in boys high school basketball.
The game was tied with 30 seconds left. McIntosh was sent to the line with 14 second remaining and made two free throws. Deshler turned the ball over on its next possession which allowed the Trojans to push ahead.
Nick Griffith finished with 12 points and Ty Smith scored five but added eight assists.
Deshler’s Brandon Green poured in 20 points and Sawyer Wright finished with 14.
• Lauderdale County 80, Wilson 44: Connor Smith, Xavier Mitchell and Luke McIntyre combined for 50 points as Lauderdale County topped Wilson.
Smith had a game-high 19 points for the Tigers (4-1), who hit 12 3-pointers in the win. Mitchell had 18 points and McIntyre scored 13.
Brycen Parrish led Wilson (2-4) with 13 points. Dakota Cagle added 10 points.
• Kossuth 75, Waterloo 51: Luke Evetts scored 21 points as Kossuth (Miss.) beat Waterloo in the Corinth Lighthouse Classic.
Hayden Hester and Jake Wood each scored 14 points for Waterloo. Kossuth used a 20-11 run in the second quarter to take a 33-21 halftime lead.
Girls
• Lauderdale County 61, Wilson 45: Lauderdale County edged out Wilson behind 24 points from Ruthie Smith on Friday.
The Tigers led 31-28 at halftime and outscored the Wildcats 22-9 in the third quarter to win. Sydner Maner and Mattie Adams also finished with 10 each.
Chaney Peter scored 15 for Wilson, while Sydney Bevis and Kate Wilson each had 12.
--
Late Wednesday
Girls
• Lauderdale County 66, Decatur Heritage 36: Ruthie Smith’s 28 points led three players into double figures as Lauderdale County beat Decatur Heritage.
Smith scored 9 points in the first quarter and 15 in the third quarter to lead the Tigers. Larson Belew added 12 points and Mattie Adams scored 11, also for Lauderdale County.
Katie Jones had 23 points for Decatur Heritage.
