The home of Deshler football looks significantly different now than it did last fall. A turf field has replaced the grass field at Howard Chappell Stadium, and other changes have been made to prevent the flooding that had become common there in recent years.
But the Deshler football program itself has changed, too.
Former Rogers coach Randall Martin is back in the Shoals after a year away and is Deshler’s new coach, and he’s brought with him the Wing-T offense. It’s a formation the Tigers excelled with under longtime coaches Tandy Geralds and John Mothershed.
But despite those changes and the departure of an influential senior class, Tuscumbia is a town that counts on a good season every year.
“I love the city. I just love the atmosphere of those games on Friday night, playing with my family, my brothers,” senior Teondre Goodloe said. “Having the whole city out to support you, there’s nothing like it, for real.”
The Tigers made the Class 4A state finals last year after three years without a playoff win, and fans hope Deshler has returned to being one of the state’s top 4A programs.
“It’s definitely a blessing. It’s an honor. I think it’s just a wonderful opportunity,” Martin said. “I know there are expectations that come with that, and there should be. Tuscumbia’s got a proud history. We just want to work as hard as we can to do our part to keep that going.”
Offense
Deshler will likely start at least three underclassmen on the offensive line and must also replace quarterback Channing Marmann, running back Kameron Pritchard and wide receiver Hayden Stutts.
Will Pilgrim, a senior, is the new quarterback. Martin noted Pilgrim stepped in at times last year when Marmann was hurt and that will help him be ready for what's ahead.
Seniors Colton Patton and Bryan Hogan and sophomore Mikylie Nance could all earn time as running backs. Goodloe will add fullback to his defensive duties.
Cody Collinsworth, Marq Malone and Omar Richardson will give Deshler at least three upperclassman options at receiver, and Chip Peters, Teagan Graves and Grant Wisdom can all help at tight end.
Martin said the team will rotate at offensive positions since several of those players will also play defense. But the coaching staff’s familiarity with the Wing-T offense should ease the transition to it. Jeremy Jeffreys is now the offensive coordinator at Deshler.
“We’ve got to get (the players) to do those jobs aggressively and with some toughness,” Martin said. “If you’re going to run this kind of offense, you’ve got to be tough. You’ve got to be able to block people, you’ve got to be able to move people to create running lanes and you’ve got to run the ball with toughness.”
Defense
Harold Wisdom returns as defensive coordinator. The Tigers’ 2018 stats are skewed by a double-overtime loss to Russellville and blowouts by Brooks (48-7) and UMS-Wright (52-0).
But Deshler also held 10 teams – including each of the first four playoff opponents – to 21 points or fewer.
Goodloe, Jaquan Johnson, Tanner Wanless, Chase Keenum and Jaden Easley should split time on the defensive line. Grant Wisdom, Peters, Patton and Graves will be linebackers.
Malone, Collinsworth, Jordan McGee and Nance will have chances to play cornerback. Hogan, Richardson, Pilgrim and perhaps some younger teammates will help at safety.
Harold Wisdom and Goodloe’s father Antwuan were both Deshler standouts.
“I think me and Teondre especially, our dads were very successful in their careers here,” Grant Wisdom said. “And I feel like with who they played with and who they talked to, it just adds legacy behind what we’re playing and who we play for, the name behind Deshler.”
Martin acknowledges Grant Wisdom and Teondre Goodloe have more experience in big games than most of their teammates do, and with that comes responsibility.
“We’re really going to lean on them, not only from a production standpoint but from a leadership standpoint,” Martin said.
The rest
• Jose Rocha is slated to kick and Pilgrim will punt.
• Martin said he’ll have to be patient as the team works through new concepts.
“We’re not going to just keep trying to progress when we’re not good at something,” he said. “We want to get good at what we’re doing and then gradually add to it.”
• Deshler’s region games against teams that made the playoffs last year (Central, Rogers and Brooks) are all at home. The region road games are against Elkmont, Wilson and West Limestone, all of which missed the 2018 playoffs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.