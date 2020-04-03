When Deshler’s Will Pilgrim’s rotation of sports started this year, his eyes were set on achieving two major goals as a senior.
The three-sport athlete had success in two of his sports frequently during his time at Deshler but with this being his final year, he wanted to make it one for the history books.
“Obviously win state (in football) and the other was to win wrestler of the year for the Shoals area,” Pilgrim said. “Ever since I found out about the award, I felt it was really important to me and I wanted to win it at least once.”
Pilgrim had wrestled on and off in his younger years and competed up until the ninth grade before an injury led to a two-year layoff.
But the layoff proved to polish Pilgrim into a stronger wrestler.
“My whole thought process in deciding to come back was ‘It’s my senior year so let's go have some fun,’” Pilgrim said. “When I came back, I wanted to go in with a mindset that I don’t care who I had to wrestle. It was my last year being able to do it so I went in to give it my all every single match.”
Pilgrim finished with a 40-7 record in the 195-pound division with 25 pins. He finished second in sectionals before heading to the ASHAA championships, where he finished fourth overall.
The dominant senior year led Pilgrim to be named the TimesDaily wrestler of the year.
For Pilgrim, wrestling has given him something he can’t ever shy away from.
“From my first time ever wrestling, I was so shy that people didn't realize my parents had a third kid,” Pilgrim said with a laugh. “So my mom signed me up as a way to get me out of my shell some and ever since then they haven’t been able to put me back in it.”
The aggressive nature of wrestling would make it seem fairly simple to prepare for on the physical side, but it’s the mental aspect of preparation that sticks out to Pilgrim.
“In wrestling, what makes it different from other sports is the mental toughness and conditioning,” Pilgrim said. “We have to go a constant six minutes without stopping and water breaks or without a chance to get air. So you have to have mental toughness to push through that pain and leave it all out there on the mat.”
Pilgrim becomes the second Deshler wrestler to win the award in the past three years behind former wrestler Monquavius Ricks. With the award, Pilgrim hopes that two areas will be impacted the most with his achievement.
“I hope it makes them want to work harder,” Pilgrim said, influencing the next group of wrestlers. “Every day during practice I would wrestle against (sophomore) Dathan (Lester) and (freshman) Devon (Jeffreys) and those guys. … Throughout the season, wrestling those guys made them better. So I hope that next year even with me not being there they can just continue to keep getting better.”
Pilgrim hopes the award adds recognition to the program at his school.
“I’m hoping that from me winning this award, hopefully Deshler can get some more funding,” Pilgrim said. “I hope it lets us think that, ‘Hey they’ve got some really good wrestlers, so maybe we can give them some more funding.'”
He also hopes the Shoals area takes notice of wrestling and the sport's growth.
“Hopefully not just with us (Deshler) but with the entire Shoals area,” Pilgrim said. “It’s just one of my biggest things that around here nobody really notices wrestling except for the people involved in it. It’s really important that I have this award because we don’t have much else. And not that many people in our area support it. So hopefully this award gains more people’s attention.”
