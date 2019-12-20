FLORENCE —The first game in the semifinals of the TimesDaily Classic at Flowers Hall came down to clutch free throw shooting by Deshler’s Brandon Green, who helped his team push past Red Bay, 63-57.
Green, who finished with 16 points, stepped to the line twice in the final minute and sank all four shots to seal the win.
It was the end of a close game where Deshler started off in control and survived a run from Red Bay in the third quarter to come out on top. The Tigers advanced to the finals to face Florence for the fourth year in a row, today at 7:30 p.m.
“I love moments like that, with the pressure right there,” Green said. "When you put work in the gym, that's the moment you kind of live for. I wanted to seal the game, I wanted to win, I wanted to make it to the championship.”
Deshler head coach Brian Pounders said Green is shooting around 90 percent on the season from the free throw line. Down the stretch, the idea was to get it to him, Matthew Minetree or Tavaris Thirlkill in case of a foul. The ball landed in the hands of Green and he did the rest.
Despite jumping out to a 18-13 lead at the end of the first quarter, Deshler had trouble putting Red Bay away. Led by Braden Ray, who finished with 14 points, Red Bay outscored Deshler 13-9 in the third quarter and took the lead for the first time in the fourth, 46-44.
However, Deshler forced Red Bay into turnovers and grabbed several key rebounds to keep the edge late.
“Proud of our guys, (they) just responded,” Pounders said. “Just kept fighting, kept running our stuff.”
On the other side, Red Bay head coach John Torisky said he thought his team played hard, having been familiar with Deshler playing against them in the summer.
The difference in Torisky’s eyes, however, was the amount of 3’s his team gave up defensively. Deshler hit 10 3-pointers and Green made four of them.
“We knew that Green could shoot it, but everybody else stepped in, that really was the difference tonight,” Torisky said.
Torisky was impressed with how his team performed throughout the entirety of the tournament, with close wins over Belgreen and Lauderdale County. The goal was still to make it to the championship, but he thought his team walked out of it with positives.
“It's like playoff basketball and that’s the goal, to get these guys prepared for the end of the year. All in all, it was a good week,” Torisky said.
Pounders shared the same thoughts of Torisky when it comes to these types of tournaments and what it does for a team, especially when it comes to playing in a different environment.
Now, Deshler will get to experience another TimesDaily Classic championship, against a familiar foe in Florence. The Tigers fell to the Falcons at home on Dec. 6, 64-52.
“They beat us at our own place, so we’re looking forward to getting back and playing them again in the championship,” Green said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.