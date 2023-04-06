MONTGOMERY — Deshler’s Chloe Siegel and Mars Hill’s Belle Hill won major state basketball awards Thursday.
Siegel, a senior, was named the Class 4A player of the year, while Hill — a seventh-grader — won the Class 2A player of the year award.
Siegel gives the Tigers a winner for a second straight year after Emma Kate Tittle won last season. The two will reunite next season at North Alabama.
Siegel is the eighth overall winner from Deshler.
Hill has five years left in her high school career. She was already the first seventh-grader to be named first-team All-State, so she’s also the first seventh-grader to win a player of the year award.
Hill follows in her mother’s footsteps. The former Mamie Rutherford was a two-time 2A player of the year for Hatton in 2003-04.
Covenant Christian’s Trey Kellogg and Deshler’s KJ Anderson were finalists for the 1A and 4A boys awards, respectively.
The awards are from the Alabama Sports Writers Association and are sponsored by ALFA Insurance. The Alabama High School Athletic Directors & Coaches Association sponsored the awards banquet, which was at the Montgomery Renaissance.
Hoover’s Reniya Kelly and Baker’s Labaron Philon were named Mr. and Miss Basketball.
Kelly led Hoover to a 35-1 record and a Class 7A championship this season. She averaged 15.1 points, 4.9 rebounds and 5 assists.
The North Carolina signee finished with 2,272 career points, the most in Hoover history, and was a four-time All-State player.
Kelly gives Hoover an unprecedented third Miss Basketball winner. The previous winning Bucs were Sidney Spencer (2003) and Marqu’es Webb (2013).
Philon racked up a 35.3-point average, helping Baker finish 23-6. He also averaged 6.1 points and 4 assists, shooting 51% from the field and 82% on free throws.
A junior, Philon is the sixth underclassman to win Mr. Basketball. The first was John Carroll’s Ronald Steele in 2003-04.
MISS BASKETBALL
Reniya Kelly, Hoover
MR. BASKETBALL
Labaron Philon, Baker
SUPER ALL-STATE
(top 5 players regardless of classification)
GIRLS
Reniya Kelly, Hoover
Leah Brooks, Hazel Green
Syriah Daniels, Auburn
Ace Austin, Spring Garden
Jorda Crook, Ohatchee
BOYS
Labaron Philon, Baker
Caleb Holt, Buckhorn
John Broom, Jacksonville
Chase McCarty, Westminster-Huntsville
Win Miller, Vestavia Hills
CLASS PLAYERS OF THE YEAR
GIRLS
7A: Reniya Kelly, Hoover
6A: Leah Brooks, Hazel Green
5A: Olivia Vandergriff, Guntersville
4A: Chloe Siegel, Deshler
3A: Jorda Crook, Ohatchee
2A: Belle Hill, Mars Hill Bible
1A: Ace Austin, Spring Garden
AISA: Grace Davis, Clarke Prep
BOYS
7A: Labaron Philon, Baker
6A: Caleb Holt, Buckhorn
5A: Austin Cross, Charles Henderson
4A: John Broom, Jacksonville
3A: Alex Odam, Piedmont
2A: Jacob StClair, Sand Rock
1A: Jaden Nixon, Autaugaville
AISA: Jacob Wilson, Macon-East
COACHES OF THE YEAR
(originally named March 19)
GIRLS
7A: Jarvis Wilson, Sparkman
6A: Lin Slater, Huffman
5A: Brad Kitchens, Arab
4A: Terrie Nelson, Priceville
3A: Shane Childress, Clements
2A: Flori Sweatt, Mars Hill Bible
1A: Ricky Austin, Spring Garden
AISA: Darryl Free, Edgewood
BOYS
7A: Scott Ware, Hoover
6A: Patrick Harding, Buckhorn
5A: Marshon Harper, Valley
4A: Tres Buzan, Jacksonville
3A: Courtney Jones, Midfield
2A: Christopher Walker, Aliceville
1A: Melvin Allen, Oakwood Academy
AISA: Dusty Perdue, Glenwood
NOTABLE
* Kelly and Philon are two-time Super All-State honorees.
* With Kelly, Hoover has had 13 all-time Super All-State picks, all girls. The Bucs have had six in the last five years.
* Hoover has had the most Super All-State players in ASWA All-State history. Butler had 12 (seven boys, five girls), while LeFlore (seven, three) and Bob Jones (four, six) have had 10 each.
* Daniels, Austin, Crook, Broom and McCarter are each their school’s first Super All-State player.
* With Brooks, Hazel Green has had six Super All-State players in the last six years.
* Holt is Buckhorn’s second all-time Super All-State player, joining Brandon Robinson (2000).
* Miller is the third from Vestavia Hills, joining Wade Kaiser (1992) and Jordan Swing (2009).
* Vandergriff, Kelly and Philon are repeat class players of the year.
* Brooks and Siegel are their school’s eighth all-time players of the year. Hazel Green has had five girls and three boys. Deshler’s eight were all girls.
* Midfield ranks first in ASWA All-State history with 10 players of the year (five boys, five girls). Lauderdale County (nine girls) and Tuscaloosa Academy (five boys, four girls) follow with nine.
* This year, there were 415 boys and 397 girls nominations received for All-State from 155 schools. There are 240 All-State spots (120 per gender) plus a maximum of 64 honorable mentions.
ALL-TIME MISS BASKETBALL
2023: Reniya Kelly, Hoover
2022: Samiya Steele, Hazel Green
2021: Karoline Striplin, Geneva Co.
2020: Sarah Ashlee Barker, Spain Park
2019: Annie Hughes, Pisgah
2018: Zipporah Broughton, Lee-Montgomery
2017: Bianca Jackson, Brewbaker Tech
2016: Jasmine Walker, Jeff Davis
2015: Shaquera Wade, Huntsville
2014: Shakayla Thomas, Sylacauga
2013: Marqu’es Webb, Hoover
2012: Jasmine Jones, Bob Jones
2011: Hayden Hamby, West Morgan
2010: Kaneisha Horn, Ramsay
2009: Jala Harris, Bob Jones
2008: Courtney Jones, Midfield
2007: Katherine Graham, Ramsay
2006: Shanavia Dowdell, Calera
2005: Whitney Boddie, Florence
2004: Starr Orr, Speake
2003: Sidney Spencer, Hoover
2002: Kate Mastin, Boaz
2001: Donyel Wheeler, Huffman
2000: Natasha Thomas, Lawrence Co.
1999: Tasheika Morris, Butler
1998: Gwen Jackson, Eufaula
1997: April Nance, Butler
1996: Nicole Carruth, Sulligent
1995: Heather Mayes, Fyffe
1994: Pam Duncan, Carrollton
1993: Leah Monteith, Cherokee Co.
1992: Yolanda Watkins, Decatur
1991: Tonya Tice, Hamilton
1990: Karen Killen, Mars Hill Bible
1989: Leslie Claybrook, St. James
1988: Jeaniece Slater, Hartselle
ALL-TIME MR. BASKETBALL
2023: Labaron Philon, Baker
2022: Barry Dunning Jr., McGill-Toolen
2021: J.D. Davison, Calhoun
2020: J.D. Davison, Calhoun
2019: Trendon Watford, Mountain Brook
2018: Trendon Watford, Mountain Brook
2017: John Petty, Jemison-Huntsville
2016: John Petty, J.O. Johnson
2015: Dazon Ingram, Theodore
2014: William Lee, Dallas Co.
2013: De’Runnya Wilson, Wenonah
2012: Craig Sword, Carver-Montgomery
2011: Trevor Lacey, Butler
2010: Trevor Lacey, Butler
2009: Kerron Johnson, Madison Aca.
2008: JaMychal Green, St. Jude
2007: Courtney Fortson, Jeff Davis
2006: Stanley Robinson, Huffman
2005: Richard Hendrix, Athens
2004: Ronald Steele, John Carroll
2003: Ronald Steele, John Carroll
2002: Kennedy Winston, Blount
2001: Chris White, Grissom
2000: Gerald Wallace, Childersburg
1999: Marvin Stone, Grissom
1998: Sam Haginas, UMS-Wright
1997: Anthony Williams, Loachapoka
1996: Isaac Spencer, Jeff Davis
1995: Brian Williams, Jeff Davis
1994: Rod Willie, Lee-Huntsville
1993: Howard Pride, Butler
1992: Darryl Wilson, South Lamar
1991: Victor Newman, Houston Academy
1990: Cedric Moore, Woodlawn
1989: Queintonia Higgins, Fairhope
1988: Terrence Lewis, Ramsay
1987: Bryant Lancaster, Valley
1986: Larry Rembert, Keith
1985: Vincent Robinson, Bridgeport
1984: Jeff Moore, Midfield
1983: Terry Coner, Phillips-Birmingham
