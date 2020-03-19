Boys
Clay Dolan
Colbert County
Dolan threw five no-hit innings as part of a combined no-hitter in a 2-0 win over Waterloo and allowed one hit over five innings in a win over Vina. "Clay had an outstanding week," coach Eli Fuller said. "He does a great job of attacking hitters and pitching in the strike zone. It's not often an eighth grader leads a pitching staff on the varsity level but Clay has that capability."
Girls
Hannah Price
Rogers
Price threw a perfect game against Deshler, striking out seven batters. "Hannah Price is a very special person," coach Haley Stutts said. "She is a hard worker and gives a great amount of effort and time to better herself as a player. She has a great team and coaching staff that supports her along the way. Pitching a perfect game is just a small reward along her journey to reach greater things."
Congratulations to this week’s other nominees. Boys: Phil Campbell’s Luke Barnwell and Brooks’ Justin Olive. Girls: Belgreen’s Sydney Borden, and Lauderdale County’s Morgan White.
