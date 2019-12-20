Boys
Chandler Dyas
Russellville
Dyas converted a four-point play in the final seconds of the Golden Tigers’ 60-59 win over Athens, a game in which he scored 26 points. He also had 20 points in a victory over Haleyville. "He made a lot of clutch plays," coach Patrick Odom said. As for the junior's four-point play (a 3-pointer and free throw), Odom added, "You don't see that very often."
Girls
Hannah Collinsworth
Deshler
The senior scored a game-high 16 points Friday in Deshler’s 61-46 win over Central in Class 4A, Area 16 play. "Hannah had five 3 pointers in the area match-up against Central," Deshler Coach Jana Killen said. "She played hard as usual, and her hard work is paying off."
Congratulations to this week’s other nominees. Boys: Wilson’s Brycen Parrish and Red Bay’s Braden Ray. Girls: Florence’s Kennedi Hawkins and Lauderdale County’s Ruthie Smith.
