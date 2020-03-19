Braden Ray Red Bay basketball
Three girls and two boys from high schools in the TimesDaily's coverage area have been chosen to participate in the AHSAA North-Star All-Star basketball game this summer.

Muscle Shoals' Sara Puckett, Phil Campbell's Katie Thomas and Belgreen's Emma Dempsey will represent the North team in the girls game.

Russellville's Chandler Dyas and Red Bay's Braden Ray will represent the North team in the boys game.

Phil Campbell girls coach Craig Thomas will serve as a coach for the North team in the girls game. Lauderdale County girls basketball coach Brant Llewellyn will serve as an administrator for the North team in both games.

The games will be played Tuesday, July 14 in Montgomery at a site to be determined.

Previously, the North-South cross country and volleyball rosters were announced.

Florence's David Rubolin and Mary Claire Ridgeway, Hatton's Jairo Lopez-Hernandez and Florence coach Sandy Lynch will be part of the North team. The race will be Wednesday, July 15 at Auburn University-Montgomery.

Lexington's Lila Beth Turner and Central coach Drew Murphy will represent the North in the North-South volleyball match.

