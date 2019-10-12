FLORENCE — Florence battled the second-half rain and churned out a tough 24-10 win over Gadsden City (0-7, 0-5) thanks to its defense and some late-game heroics from senior Dee Beckwith.
Beckwith finished with 12 carries for 114 rushing yards and two touchdowns and was 2 for 3 through the air with 41 yards and an interception. But the multi-positional athlete put the game away on a 35-yard touchdown run where it looked like three or four Gadsden City defenders were primed to take him down.
“It’s not really about the plays you call, it’s about the players that run them,” Florence head coach Will Hester said. “And that’s a pretty good one right there.”
Florence (4-4, 3-2 in Class 7A, Region 4) went to the locker room tied at three with the Titans as the offense struggled to get going. Beckwith said Hester spoke to the team about bringing energy in the second half.
The Falcons responded, grinding out long series and finishing with 182 rushing yards.
“Our sideline helped us out and everybody just brought the energy,” Beckwith said. “It was just a whole bunch of energy on our side.”
After quarterback Gardner Flippo found Beckwith for a 31-yard touchdown that was negated by an offensive pass-interference call, Flippo threw an interception on the next play.
However, led by linebacker Preston Hardin and cornerbacks Dean Moore and Clayton Moore, the Falcons defense came up with a big stop.
When Beckwith threw an interception at the goal line that was returned deep into Florence territory, the defense again came up big, blocking a field goal, flipping the field and setting up a Florence touchdown on a 4-yard run from Beckwith.
“Our big (motto) is ‘so what, now what?’ Beckwith said. “You gotta worry about the next play. I always my defense, ‘I got y’all’s back if you got mine.’”
When the temperature dropped and the rain came down hard in the second half, Beckwith said his team was prepared. He explained the Falcons practice outside when conditions like the ones in Friday night’s game occur, so it helped them.
“If you practice in the rain, snow, bad weather day, you’re going to be ready for it and prepared for it,” Beckwith said. “We just practice through it, for reasons right here.”
Hester was impressed by Gadsden City’s athleticism. He said the record isn’t representative of how good the Titans are as a team.
“It’s a W, and frankly at this time of the year, that’s all that really matters,” Hester said.
Florence has picked up two wins in a row and is in fourth place in the Class 7A, Region 4 standings - remaining in position for a playoff bid. The Falcons hope to ride the momentum to close out the season with an opportunity to play in the playoffs.
In that regard, Beckwith is optimistic.
“If we all just keep our heads and stay together, we can take all this positive energy and momentum in the playoffs and I think we can go a long way,” Beckwith said.
