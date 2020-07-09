The Florence and Rogers football teams are still planning on playing their season-opening opponents from Tennessee, despite that state’s announcement last week that prohibits high school football games until at least Aug. 30.
The Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association is petitioning the state government to be included in an exemption to the rule against contact sports that includes the state’s colleges and the Tennessee Titans.
If they are included, Tennessee high schools would be allowed to play their seasons as scheduled.
As of now, football and girls soccer teams in Tennessee are not allowed to participate in direct contact activities until after Aug. 29.
Rogers football is currently scheduled to play Richland on Aug. 20 and Florence is set to visit Brentwood Academy on Aug. 21.
Florence coach Will Hester said if the Falcons can’t play Brentwood Academy on Aug. 21, the teams have a shared Friday off (Sept. 25) and could play then.
Hester’s preference is to play Aug. 21 so the Falcons aren’t playing their first game of the year against rival Muscle Shoals, which is set for Aug. 28.
“In the grand scheme of things, I just want our kids to get 10 opportunities to play,” Hester said.
Rogers coach Jerry Fulks said coaches from both Florence and North Jackson have called about playing should his team not be able to play Richland. He said he wasn't interested in playing Florence, a Class 7A playoff team that is not a natural fit for 4A Rogers.
Asked about playing North Jackson, which is also a 4A team, Fulks said “it’s a possibility.” However, he’s hopeful high schools in Tennessee will be added to the no-contact rule exemption and he can keep Richland on the schedule.
“We’ve got (a backup plan) in place and we're ready to go if something happens,” Fulks said. “I think we’re going to be fine.”
The possibility of changing high school football schedules more directly affects the four Tennessee schools the TimesDaily has in its coverage area — Collinwood, Lawrence County, Loretto and Wayne County.
The TSSAA Board of Control was initially set to vote Wednesday on one of several alternate plans for a season schedule, but that vote was delayed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.