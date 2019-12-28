Florence senior Dee Beckwith, Muscle Shoals senior linebacker Jackson Bratton and Mars Hill senior lineman Mack McCluskey are among the 48 finalists for the Mr. Football award, the Alabama Sports Writers Association announced.
Beckwith, a versatile athlete who primarily played quarterback, is a finalist for Class 7A back of the year along with Thompson quarterback Sawyer Pate and Tuscaloosa County running back Damien Taylor.
Bratton, a linebacker, is a finalist for Class 6A lineman of the year along with Park Crossing’s Khurtiss Perry and Oxford’s Jaylen Swain. (Linebackers are considered linemen for the purposes of these awards.)
McCluskey, an offensive and defensive lineman, is a finalist for Class 1A lineman of the year along with Sweet Water’s Michael Allen Cole and Pickens County’s Jah-Marien Latham.
The winning back of the year and lineman of the year for each class as well as Mr. Football will be announced at the annual Mr. Football banquet Jan. 14 at the Renaissance Hotel in Montgomery.
Beckwith rushed for 1,055 yards and 18 touchdowns, passed for 589 yards and six touchdowns and caught 26 passes for 526 yards and three touchdowns this year, leading Florence to a 7-5 record.
He rushed for all three touchdowns in Florence’s 24-21 win over Mountain Brook in the first round of the Class 7A playoffs, the Falcons’ first playoff win in five years, and guided Florence to a near-upset of eventual 7A state champion Thompson.
Beckwith has narrowed his recruitment to Florida, Kentucky and Tennessee.
Bratton is an Alabama signee who had 68 solo tackles, 58 assists, 13 tackles for loss and seven sacks. The Trojans went 12-1, its winningest year since 2013, and won playoff games over Albertville and Gardendale before falling to Pinson Valley in the Class 6A quarterfinals. Muscle Shoals allowed only 12.7 points per game.
McCluskey is a North Alabama signee who starred on Mars Hill’s 2018 Class 1A state championship team and 2019 state runner-up team. The Panthers won 24 consecutive games before a 41-30 loss to Lanett in this year’s state final.
Mars Hill rushed for 5,196 yards this season, and McCluskey led the defense with 12 tackles for loss.
