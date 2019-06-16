Florence High School softball workouts are Monday at 8 a.m.
News updates
Sign up for our Newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Read
Articles
- Man dies from injuries in wreck
- City removes chalk Pride symbol from street
- Country star Tanya Tucker headlining Helen Keller Festival
- Smoking ordinance leads to $50K damage claim against Sheffield
- Airbnb owners, city officials seek common ground
- Man dies in weekend wreck
- Florence High hires J.R. Myers to coach baseball and John Smith to coach softball
- Evie Mauldin: First UA trustee in 28 years
- Florence police searching for weekend 'wedding crasher'
- Shelia Springer
Images
Videos
Commented
- Border crisis is only in Trump's mind (7)
- 3 things clear from Mueller report (6)
- Insane GOP actions draw no protest (4)
- A thought for new law opponents (4)
- State abortion law is 'atrocious' (4)
- Border crisis is real, and a problem (4)
- Sorting out the 'personhood' issue (3)
- President shows disregard to US intelligence (3)
- State's new abortion law is reprehensible (2)
- University of Alabama rejects $26M gift after abortion flap (2)
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.