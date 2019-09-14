MADISON — Bob Jones entered Friday’s key Class 7A, Region 4 matchup versus Florence having allowed more than 40 points per game this season.
The visiting Falcons put that many on the scoreboard through the first three quarters and romped to a 55-24 win at Madison City Schools Stadium. The 31-point margin of victory was the largest by Florence in series history and the first time the Falcons have ever beaten Bob Jones in back-to-back seasons.
Dee Beckwith ran for four touchdowns and Javean Griffin added two more as the Falcons (2-2, 1-1) rolled up 456 yards on the ground.
“Their offense is scary good and we knew we were going to have to keep the ball away from them if we could,” said Florence coach Will Hester. “I’m proud of them for the way we were able to run the football.”
Florence controlled the clock from the outset, running 42 plays to the Patriots’ 24 in the first half. But Bob Jones (0-4, 0-2) scored two touchdowns in a span of 81 seconds late in the second quarter to trail only 21-17 at halftime.
“We started out fast and then we stubbed our toe a little bit there,” Hester said. “We let them back in the game.”
Beckwith led the Falcons’ balanced rushing attack with 165 yards on 19 carries. He scored on a 22-yard touchdown run in the first quarter and had TD runs of 3, 18 and 6 yards in a 6½-minute span in the third quarter that turned the game in a rout.
Beckwith also completed his only two passes for 30 yards.
“We got to practice this week and took everything more serious and we came out tonight and executed and it all paid off,” said the Falcons senior quarterback. “Like I told my coaches and our players, we’ve all got to kick it up another notch.”
Florence opened the game with a time-consuming 13-play, 89-yard drive. Griffin shook off three Patriots and sprinted 21 yards to the end zone to give the Falcons the 7-0 lead.
Another lengthy Falcons possession, this time a 12-play drive that covered 80 yards, was capped off by Griffin’s 4-yard touchdown run with 7:28 left in the second quarter. Hanry Nogueda’s PAT stretched Florence’s lead to 21-3.
Florence dashed any hopes of a Bob Jones comeback by tacking on a pair of late touchdowns.
DesShawn Anderson finished off a 66-yard march by running the last 10 yards for a touchdown with 4:25 remaining. Then on the Patriots’ ensuing possession, quarterback Slate Alford was sacked and fumbled, with Florence’s Hollis Martin scooping up the loose ball and rambling to the end zone to make it 55-24.
