MUSCLE SHOALS — Round two of Florence vs. Muscle Shoals went to the Falcons, as some late free throw shots and 22 points from Jaeden Webster helped Florence win, 63-55.
In the first matchup between the two local rivals, the inverse happened. Muscle Shoals was near perfect from the line while the Falcons had trouble. Head coach Anthony Reid was glad to see his team improve, going 17 for 30 on Saturday.
“That’s been our problem this year,” Reid said. “It’s been kind of our question. We’ve worked really hard on it.”
Florence led 27-24 at the half after surviving a 8-0 run from Muscle Shoals. As the buzzer sounded, senior Dee Beckwith threw down a dunk to head to the locker room with a bit of momentum.
The third quarter performance from Florence was what Reid called the best he’s seen all year. The Falcons opened the half on a 11-2 run and held control for the rest of the game.
A technical foul and personal foul sent Webster to the line for four shots in the fourth quarter and he made three. It helped Florence push out to a double-digit lead and effectively seal the win.
“After practice, we’ve been working everyday on our free throws, trying to get better,” Webster said. “(So), that’s what it was.”
Despite leading the team in scoring, Webster chose to view the game as a “team effort.” Without it, he wouldn’t have gotten the ball, he said.
Reid was pleased to see Webster step up after Kortez Burge finished with a nice game last week at Austin. Production is starting to come from players other than Beckwith, who still finished with 14 points.
“Everybody is keying on (Beckwith),” Reid said. “We got some players that can do some different things on the floor and the bench is getting a little bit better so hopefully, that will all come together.”
Muscle Shoals head coach Neal Barker thought the game was sloppy from his team and the Trojans made too many mistakes. Mikey McIntosh led the Trojans with 27 points, however.
“We had too many turnovers and gave up too many offensive rebounds to give ourselves a chance to win,” Barker said.
While Florence is focused on the area wins, Reid noted this game is good for the fans. Both teams walk away with an even split this season and now turn their attention to their respective playoff pushes.
