For Florence coach Will Hester, it’s no secret replacing the type of offensive production he had in 2019 with former Falcon standout Dee Beckwith will be tough.
In 2020, however, the strength for the Falcons will be on the defensive side of the ball. With five starters on the front seven being seniors, Florence will lean on the experience as the offense finds its footing.
That’s not to say Hester isn’t excited about his offense. Even without Beckwith, the Falcons return the entire offensive line, quarterback Gardner Flippo as well as weapons at running back, tight end and receiver.
Florence has its eyes set on being one step better than the year before, coming off a 7-5 season and a trip to the second round of the 7A state playoffs.
“This is my 22nd year (coaching) and from top to bottom, this may be the most talented team that I’ve coached,” Hester said. “Expectations are high for this group. I think they know that, I think they would agree. I think they’re up for the challenge and they’ll be excited for it.”
Offense
Starting at quarterback, Hester says Flippo is primed to improve heading into this season as the starting quarterback. Flippo ran hurdles in track and field over the last two years to work on his speed.
He’ll likely split time with junior Caleb Mahan, who is talented enough to be on the field whether it's at receiver, at quarterback or elsewhere in the backfield, Hester said.
“There are times where they both may be on the field together,” Hester said. “It opens up the ability to be creative and kind of do things a little bit differently and force the defense kind of to know where guys are at the snap of the ball.”
It helps to have an experienced offensive line, led by seniors Coleman Richardson and Will Kelsey.
At running back, senior Javean Griffin and sophomore Jaylen Simpson return after splitting time with Lajuan Jones II, who graduated. Parker White, a baseball player at Florence who decided to play football for his senior season, will also contribute.
At receiver, Hester is excited about the potential of 6-foot-5 junior Jakobie Hurley. Luke Humphreys and William Watkins, who saw snaps last season, are also expected to contribute, along with Griffin, who could play in the slot.
A strength could be at tight end, Hester said, where the Falcons return players like senior Aaron Skipworth and junior Elijah Hartnett.
“(They are) physical guys that can do a great job of setting the edge of the offense and getting the ball on the perimeter for us,” Hester said. “They’re all threats in the passing game as well.”
Defense
Florence has plenty of reason to believe it can be a top defense in 2020.
It starts at linebacker, where seniors Carson Casteel and A.J. Lee return after starting every game last year (though Casteel was a defensive back). Kylan Williams is back as a senior after finishing just shy of being last year’s leading tackler, Hester said.
Casteel said he understands when his coach says the Falcons might be the most talented team he’s had coaching, he and his teammates will have to do their jobs to back that up.
“That’s a lot of responsibility,” Casteel said. “But I do believe our defense is really good this year. We are going to do a lot of great things.”
Casteel called Williams a “dog” and said Nic Wilcoxson and Hudson Smith should both contribute.
Up front, the Falcons are led by Caleb Bennett and Hollis Martin, both seniors. Martin scored two touchdowns last season.
Bennett said what sticks out to him about the defensive line is the speed.
“Very fast to be a big D-line,” Bennett said. “We can manhandle offensive linemen and get to the backfield (and) we know how to get to the point of attack and shed off with our hands. So we’ll be straight at stopping the run.”
On the back end, Hester is looking forward to seeing what sophomore corner Jahlil Hurley, the younger brother of Jakobie Hurley, can do. He’s also counting on Makahi Russell to lead at the safety spot and be “the quarterback of the defense.”
“If you’re honest with yourself, the old adage is defense wins championships. There (are) not truer words than that,” Hester said.
The rest
• Florence’s players say the experience of playing in the playoffs the last two years should help this season.
It also helps that this year’s seniors learned from the ones before them, like Beckwith, whose leadership was crucial for others to feed off, Hester said.
“Last year’s senior class built a great foundation for us that we can build off of,” Casteel said. (And) we’ve been there, we know what's up. I think we’re going to do big things this year.”
• Both Hester and his players said the goal is to win a region championship.
“We feel like we’ve kind of got the experience coming back to do that,” Hester said. “The key is going to be how we prepare in order to get ready for a season to be able to get to those goals.”
