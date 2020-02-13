Florence’s girls stayed competitive through one quarter, but Spain Park soon pulled away at Thursday’s Class 7A Northwest Regional semifinal and ended the Falcons’ season, 64-29.
Georgia commit Sarah Ashlee Barker scored 24 points and had 11 rebounds in 21 minutes.
Kya Weakley led Florence with 11 points.
Kennedi Hawkins had six and Jayla Finch four. Florence trailed 16-11 after one quarter but was outscored 20-6 in the second period and 19-0 in the third.
The Falcons (21-10) finished with their first winning season in five years.
