Fresh off an MVP season in 2019 with the Miami Marlins' high-Class A affiliate Jupiter Hammerheads, Florence High graduate Brax Garrett was invited to big-league spring training, excited for a new opportunity.
As with all sports around the country, the spread of coronavirus put those plans on hold. Garrett, who’s currently residing in Florida, and the many other baseball players around the nation are having to find ways to keep up with a regular routine in this unexpected layoff.
“It’s pretty tough, but we’re doing the best we can down here,” Garrett said Saturday. “(COVID-19) is a much bigger issue than my career, we have to get through this, and once we do I’ll be back on track.”
Garrett was drafted out of high school in 2016 and tore his UCL in 2017. The road to recovery was “long and very tough” and he suffered a flexor strain in the middle of the process, adding a few additional months to his rehab.
In 2019, he didn’t have any statistical goals in coming back, rather to make every start. He was named Jupiter's most valuable player after making 20 starts, going 6-6 with a 3.34 ERA and 118 strikeouts in 105 innings.
Naturally, his next goal — one also not based on statistics — was to be invited to major league spring training. While he admitted it was frustrating to have baseball put on hold while he was trying to build momentum off his first full season, he chose to look at the bigger picture.
His expectations going into 2020 were to start for the Double-A affiliate Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp before the season was suspended and remain that way once baseball returns.
“I just wanted to come out and have the best season that I could,” Garrett said. “Best-case scenario, I could get called up in September if I have a spectacular year (and) obviously that’s everyone’s goal. But, I just want to take it step-by-step and not try to get ahead of myself and try and do too much.”
In terms of baseball specifically, Garrett said he’s working on his changeup, which he said he throws every day and can see incremental improvement.
When the regular season does begin, his plan is to be comfortable with the pitch.
“I think that pitch is the key for me,” Garrett said. “Once I can be confident in that pitch and develop it, I’ll be in a much better position."
As far as everyday workouts and training, it’s tough to simulate a regular start, but Garrett is doing everything he can to keep up in a strange time.
Everything he does in his normal throwing routine stays the same: the stretching, running and subsequent throwing program.
The workouts, however, are adapted to fit what he has around the house with the gyms closed. Garrett said he’d fill up bags with old shoes he doesn’t use to lift to work on strength.
“It's what needs to be done,” Garrett said. “You can’t really use this time as an excuse, so, you've got to find a way somehow, no matter what it is.”
