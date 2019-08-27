Florence senior Dee Beckwith announced Tuesday evening on Twitter he has an offer to play both football and basketball at the University of Florida.
Beckwith received a football scholarship offer from the Gators earlier this month. The 6-5 Beckwith plays several positions for the Florence football team and is a forward on the basketball team.
Florida's basketball team won national titles in 2006 and 2007 and has been coached the last four seasons by Mike White.
Florida's football team won national championships in 1996, 2006 and 2008 and has represent the East division in 12 of the 28 SEC championship games to date. Dan Mullen is in his second season as head coach.
