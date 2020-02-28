The Florence boys soccer team hosts its annual eight-team Florence Soccer Challenge today and Saturday.
In addition to the Falcons, Albertville, Cullman, Hewitt-Trussville, Stanhope Elmore, Fort Payne, Huntsville and Pinson Valley will compete in pool play.
The third-place game is set for 2 p.m. at Florence High School with the championship game set for 3:30 p.m.
Host Florence plays Cullman at 4 p.m. today on Field No. 1. Its second match is at 7 p.m. On Saturday, the Falcons play Hewitt-Trussville.
