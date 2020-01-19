MUSCLE SHOALS —Muscle Shoals head coach Blair Woods said Sara Puckett was “on a mission” in the Trojans’ 65-52 win over Florence.
Puckett finished with 32 points and was everywhere for Muscle Shoals. The Trojans led 31-26 at halftime but Puckett scored 17 points in the second half. Along with some help from her teammates, the Trojans were solid from the free throw line in pulling out the double-digit victory.
“Whenever you have a player who does that, its easy to follow behind,” Woods said of Puckett. “She was involved in every aspect of the game.”
In the second half, the game was a bit chippy, due in part to the environment in a gym that was almost full capacity. Florence began to foul and even got called for a technical in the second half.
Puckett made the Falcons pay for it when they fouled, by hitting all 17 of her shots at the line.
“It’s a good atmosphere and there were times we didn’t handle it very well. We’ve got to do a better job of not living in the moment,” Florence head coach Will Copeland said.
Copeland called Puckett a “diverse player” who can shoot from the perimeter -— she hit two threes — and do damage on the inside, especially in rebounding.
The Florence coach said he thought Muscle Shoals would play man defense, but the Trojans played zone. It threw the Falcons off and on the other end, they had no answer for Puckett.
He did say he was proud of his team for continuing to push in the second half. But the game was out of reach. Kennedi Hawkins led the Falcons with 18 points.
Woods said she was proud of her team for bouncing back after a loss to Athens on a last-second shot on Friday. Her message to the team before the game was simple.
“The best way to bounce back was to beat somebody else,” Woods said. “I was proud of how we responded. It (was) just one of those games where you run. I was proud of how we controlled the tempo of the game.”
