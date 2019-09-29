A Sept. 20 fight at the end of the Phil Campbell-Vina football game led to player suspensions on both teams, the teams’ head coaches confirmed.
Phil Campbell coach Kevin Barnwell did not return a text Saturday asking about fines and how many players had missed his team’s 29-0 win at home Friday over Phillips. But he said earlier in the week there would be “numerous suspensions.” It was not clear if anyone will miss this week’s game at Westminster Christian.
Vina was off this week, and Vina coach Ben Guin said nine of his players will miss this week’s game at Mars Hill. Of those nine, two of them will also have to sit out the following game at home against Waterloo.
Guin did not say how much the school will be fined. Both coaches declined to name any of the players suspended.
“Being a head coach for the past 20 years, I understand the emotions involved in high school athletics,” Franklin County superintendent Greg Hamilton said last week. “But at the same time, you have to be able to channel those emotions.
“When you break those rules or guidelines, there are consequences.”
A few fans stepped onto the field during the fight, and both Guin and Hamilton said the gate will be closed from now on to prevent that. Hamilton said the AHSAA commended the Vina public address announcer for telling people who weren’t coaches or players to get off the field.
“This does not define who we are, but we’ve got to learn from it and make sure it does not happen again,” Hamilton said.
Recruiting
Beckwith narrows list to five
Florence senior Dee Beckwith recently announced he has cut his list of schools he’s considering to five, and all are in the Southeastern Conference: Auburn, Florida, Kentucky, Ole Miss and Tennessee.
Beckwith is a 6-5, 215-pound football and basketball player who has drawn most of his interest for football, though he announced recently he had a scholarship offer to play both sports at Florida.
Beckwith often players quarterback for the Falcons but runs more than he passes and would likely play a different position in college.
Phillips’ McCollum commits to Shorter
Ally McCollum, a rising senior at Phillips High School, committed Sept. 22 to play basketball at Division II Shorter University.
A 6-foot forward, McCollum was a key figure on the Phillips team that won the 2019 Class 1A state championship.
She dominated the Northwest Regional and then had double-doubles in both games of the state tournament. She had 16 points and 15 rebounds in the Bears’ 71-63 win over Skyline in the final.
McCollum was named to the Class 1A all-state first team and was a runner-up for Class 1A Player of the Year.
Shorter is in Rome, Georgia and plays in the Gulf South Conference.
Chadwell commits to Blue Mountain
Loretto’s Victoria Chadwell recently committed to play basketball for NAIA Blue Mountain (Miss.) College.
Chadwell averaged 6.4 points per game to go with more than three rebounds and two steals per game.
Chadwell was part of a Mustang team that advanced to the Tennessee Class A state championship game last season.
