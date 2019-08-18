The first year for Florence coach Will Hester was about laying the groundwork for the future.
The Falcons (5-6) won five games and qualified for the Class 7A playoffs in their first year competing in the state’s largest classification. Although the postseason trip was a short one – a 45-14 loss to eventual state runner-up Thompson – Hester was pleased with the progress the Falcons made.
“I think we had an average or above average year,” Hester said. “We finished third in our league in our first year in a 7A league. I think we laid good groundwork. Obviously it’s about good relationships with the kids and them getting to know us and trust us and buy into what we are doing. I think we did that. We have great leadership in this year’s team and I’m excited to see where they can take us.”
Returning players said the transition to a new coach went well. They like Hester’s style of coaching.
“It took us some time to get used to the way he did things,” do-it-all performer Dee Beckwith said. “Some of the stuff we did with the older (former) coach that he put up with, coach Hester doesn’t put up with. It was something we had to get used to.”
Preston Hardin, a returning linebacker, said Hester “is great to play for.”
“He takes into consideration the players as much as the scheme,” Hardin said. “If you are going through something, he cares about you as an individual. You can call him up anytime and he’ll talk to you.”
Offense
One thing Hester definitely wants to improve on is the team’s consistency. For the most part, the Falcons were good offensively. But in three losses, they tallied 7, 9 and 14 points. In the other three losses, they scored 22, 24 and 33 points.
The Falcons have options at quarterback, including some packages with Beckwith, but junior Gardner Flippo should see the bulk of the snaps.
Running back Javean Griffin is another returning starter, while Andrew Ball should see his role at wide receiver expand with the graduation of standout Cadarrius Thompson, who is now at Georgia State.
Hester admits that replacing players like Thompson can be difficult, but that players on rise have proved to be capable of stepping in.
“Cadarrius Thompson was one of the top receivers in the state,” he said. “You just don’t replace those guys, but the character and leadership of the guys we are going to slide into those roles – they might not be as highly touted of player but I think they can be as productive if not more productive of a player.”
Will Kelsey is the only returning starter on the offensive line after fellow starter Coleman Richardson sustained an injury and was lost for the season.
Zeke Bishop and Aaron Skipworth are integrating at tight end and H-back, something the Falcons lacked last season, Hester said.
Zane Gilbert is playing well at wide receiver, sophomore Jeremiah Johnson is expected to fill a role on the line.
Hester wants to see a more balanced offense this season. The Falcons had three games in which they scored 33 points or more, but struggled in the three aforementioned losses.
“We can’t be one-dimensional,” he said. “We have to be able to spread the ball around the field and not just be a pass-happy team or a run-happy team. In order to do that, we have to be able to execute at a high level.”
Defense
Florence returns six starters on defense, including Quintarious Abernathy and Tabarius Thompson on the line, Hardin at linebacker and Mason, Dean Moore and Carson Casteel in the secondary.
“I like the defense,” Hester said. “We had our first shutout in like six years. Our effort against Muscle Shoals was some of our best defense of the season. We have to get to a point where we put our great defense together with our best offense and win those games. The key to our football team is being consistent.”
Defensive back Isaac Mason said he worked on becoming a more physical player in the offseason.
“Me being kind of small, I let people push me around last year,” he said. “I didn’t do that in the spring. I got more physical, stronger and faster.”
Hardin said he should be more comfortable in the Falcons’ scheme this season.
“It’s about understanding the scheme and knowing my part better,” he said.
Lajuan James II is a transfer linebacker from Tuscaloosa who had a good spring. Younger players such as AJ Lee and Caleb Thompson-Bennett have also had good preseasons.
The rest
Hester said last season’s playoff loss to Thompson gave the Falcons a bird’s-eye view of what kind of program they are striving to be.
“It kind of put it out there where we need to be if we are going to be on a statewide level,” Hester said. “We competed fairly well in the North. Outside of the James Clemens game, we were in every game we played. In order to win the state championship you have to go through Birmingham. We got to see up close and personal what that looks like. The speed of the game and how well they executed, we know where we need to raise our game to.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.